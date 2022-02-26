Dejounte Murray Goes from All-Star Game to Another Triple-Double

The former Husky standout logs his 12th full-service outing of the season.

This All-Star Game stuff wasn't a just momentary thing for Dejounte Murray.

The multi-talented 6-foot-4 guard was still at his best as the San Antonio Spurs resumed regular-season play on Friday night by supplying 31 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a 157-153 double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards — in the NBA's highest-scoring game of the season.

Playing 43 minutes to match a season high, the former University of Washington playmaker and Seattle native missed potential game-winning shots at the end of regulation and the first overtime. Yet he hit two free throws with 13.6 seconds left in the second OT to seal it.

"He looked like he got a little tired," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Might have been too much All-Star break that he didn't get."

Dejounte Murray hits clinching free throws in the second overtime. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Murray's triple-double performance was his 12th of the season and the 16th of his five-year NBA career.

He had 20 first-half points to match his and the team's season high. He also had 20 on Nov. 16 in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I was a little tired, but when you're trying to win basketball games, there's no excuse," Murray said. "We fought through it."

In the first extra period, the Wizards' Raul Neto drove past Murray for a layup that made it 145-145 with 18.3 seconds left. Murray then missed a jumper and former Gonzaga guard Corey Kispert was off target for Washington with a long 3 at the buzzer.

Dejounte Murray had 31 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists against the Wizards. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs appeared to take control with an 11-0 fourth-quarter run, but the Wizards closed out regulation with an 8-0 burst in the final 1:14. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tied it on a driving layup with 19.4 seconds left, and Murray missed a deep 3 with 4.1 seconds remaining.

Murray completed his triple-double with a rebound with 4:57 left in the third quarter. Popovich next sat him down and Murray didn't re-enter the game until midway through the fourth.

