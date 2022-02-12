Skip to main content
Player(s)
Dejounte Murray

Murray Keeps His Triple-Double Magic Going with Spurs Record No. 15

The former UW guard has 32-point, 15-assist and 10-rebound outing.

Chosen as an All-Star earlier in the week, Dejounte Murray continued to play like one on Friday night by providing 32 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for yet another triple-double in the San Antonio Spurs' 136-121 victory in Atlanta.

The former University of Washington guard broke the San Antonio franchise record for triple-doubles with 15 in a career, 11 during the season.

Murray's points and assists were NBA career highs.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Seattle was at his best throughout this contest. He connected on 11 of 18 from the field, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. 

Defensively, Murray led a scrappy perimeter defense that limited the Hawks, who were second in the NBA in 3-point shooting, to 29.3 percent.

The Spurs leader was circumspect in explaining his team's overly efficient play.

Read More

"That's the thing in this league," Murray said. "You make shots, you miss shots, and I think tonight we made shots, but we also kept our composure and matured. From the first quarter to the fourth quarter, we didn't let up. We knew we couldn't let up against a scoring team like Atlanta. That's really what it was tonight."

Murray has another week to go before heading to the 71st All-Star Game, his first, which will be held on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Dejounte Murray had 15 assists against the Hawks.
Husky Legends

Murray Keeps His Triple-Double Magic Going with Spurs Record No. 15

just now
Terrell Brown scored 30 points against Stanford on Sunday.
Basketball

5 Greatest Single-Season Scorers in UW Hoop History

17 minutes ago
Kodi DeCambra has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Las Vegas Safety with Long Name

16 hours ago
Ulumoo Ale (68) is moving from offensive guard to defensive tackle.
Football

New Husky Staff Moves Ulumoo Ale to Defense

17 hours ago
RaeQuan Battle plays for Montana State now.
Basketball

Transfer Portal Didn't Fix Everything for Former UW Hoopsters

21 hours ago
Richard Newton breaks a long TD run against Arizona in 2020.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 6): Newton Makes Another Husky Comeback

Feb 11, 2022
Cole Bajema and PJ Fuller combined to score 28 points to fill in for the injured Daejon Davis.
Basketball

Huskies Hammer Sun Devils, Don't Need Injured Davis

Feb 11, 2022
Justin Holiday dribbles past Steph Curry.
Husky Legends

Justin Holiday Only Former Husky Traded at NBA Deadline

Feb 10, 2022