Myles Bryant Celebrates Birthday with Gift from Trevor Lawrence

On his 24th birthday, Myles Bryant came up with a second-quarter interception on an overthrown ball from Trevor Lawrence, which helped the New England Patriots embarrass the Jacksonville Jaguars and their rookie quarterback on Sunday in a game that ended up 50-10.

Starting for the third time in four outings, the former University of Washington cornerback pilfered Lawrence's wayward throw in the second quarter and skirted 33 yards up the sideline before getting pushed out of bounds.

This marked Bryant's second career NFL interception.

Bryant also had 3 tackles and a pass break-up against the Jags, and bounced back from a tough outing the week before in a 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills. In that one, he took the blame for a speedier Isaiah McKenzie getting open for 11 receptions and 125 yards.

Otherwise, the second-year pro from the UW has been solid this season for New England, drawing repeated compliments for his play from coach Bill Belichick not one to just pass around idle praise.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in April yet suffering through a 2-14 season in Jacksonville, hasn't had a lot of luck when facing ex-Husky defensive backs. Earlier in the season, Byron Murphy intercepted him twice for the Arizona Cardinals, returning one for a touchdown.

In Baltimore, former UW safety Taylor Rapp ended up in an unusual situation. On the field, he took a shot to the facemask ... from Los Angeles Rams teammate Jalen Ramsey. The two broke from the huddle on the Raven's opening possession and Ramsey hit Rapp and the two had to be separated. No explanation was offered for the hot-tempered moment.

The Rams eventually pulled out a 20-19 victory and Rapp finished with 6 tackles, including a tackle for loss, while teammate and ex-Husky defensive tackle Greg Gaines, playing with a heavily bandaged hand, contributed 3 tackles.

In Seattle, former Huskies Will Dissly and Levi Onwuzurike went head to head. They were both defensive lineman at one time at the UW. Now a tight end, Dissly had a catch for 8 yards in the Seahawks' 51-29 victory over Detroit, while Onwuzurike, a rookie DL for the Lions, had 3 tackles.

The Arizona Cardinals went in to Dallas and came out with a hard-earned 25-22 victory. For the winners, the aforementioned Byron Murphy picked up 7 tackles, including a pass break-up, and ex-UW safety Budda Baker totaled 3 tackles, including a sack, and had 2 pass defends and a quarterback hit.

In New Orleans, ex-Husky linebacker Shaq Thompson and cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. combined for 13 tackles for Carolina, with Thompson collecting 7, including a pair of tackles for loss. However, the Panthers went down to an 18-10 to the Saints.

Amid the Antonio Brown Farewell Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, former Huskies edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and defensive tackle Vita Vea held their ground in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 28-24 comeback victory over the New York Jets. Tryon-Shoyinka had 4 tackles, Vea 1.

In Nashville, ex-Husky defensive back Elijah Molden came off the COVID/reserve list to supply a tackle in the Tennessee Titans' 34-3 win over Miami. His former UW teammate Myles Gaskin, still not 100 percent after his own bout with the virus, ran the ball 5 times for 23 yards for the Dolphins.

Former Husky cornerback Desmond Trufant supplied a tackle in the Las Vegas Raiders' 23-20 victory at Indianapolis.

