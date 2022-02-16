Myles Gaskin's Birthday Wish Would Be NFL Job Security

The critics never let the former Husky running back get comfortable.

Myles Gaskin turns 25 today.

If he had a birthday wish on February 15th, the former University of Washington running back and the Huskies' all-time leading rusher preferably would ask for NFL job security.

For nearly a week now, Gaskin has dealt with a newly hired Miami Dolphins coach in Mike McDaniel, the former offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and considered a run-game specialist.

Naturally the diminutive back, as he has throughout his three-year pro career, hears fans, media members and anyone with an opinion telling the new Miami leader how he needs to go out and find himself a bigger and better running back.

It seems to make no difference that the 5-foot-10, 194-pound Gaskin has been a loyal solider while running behind arguably the worst offensive line in the NFL.

How about fixing the Dolphins' football escort service first?

Noted for his exceptional quickness, Gaskin started 10 of 17 games this past season while dealing with COVID issues and assorted aches and pains.

For the second consecutive year, he topped the Dolphins in rushing, this time with 173 carries for 612 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he added 49 receptions for 234 yards and 4 scores.

Yet Miami, under the previous regime, continued to swap out tailbacks on the roster throughout the schedule, bringing in waiver-wire pick-ups Phillip Lindsay and Duke Johnson at midseason to push Gaskin for minutes and yardage.

The team critics prefer to blame Gaskin, fellow Husky tailback Salvon Ahmed and the others for Miami finishing 30th in the league in rushing with just 92.2 yards per game.

One analyst already predicts that Gaskin won't be among the four backs on the roster next season, suggesting the former Husky might be relegated to the Dolphins' practice squad.

However, it's more likely Gaskin the competitor would move on and find another team rather join Miami's fringe players.

For now, just let him enjoy his birthday.

