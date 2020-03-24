Olympics Postponement Affects Nearly Two Dozen Former UW Athletes

With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, the disappointment among competitors reached down to nearly two-dozen former University of Washington athletes -- most in men's and women's rowing -- who were either confirmed participants or still in the running to make national teams.

USRowing hadn't named its Olympic team participants yet, but ex-Huskies were expected to play a big role, as they always do.

"The UW certainly would have had several members," athletics department spokesman Jeff Bechthold said.

One of the school's most illustrious Olympics performances, of course, was the Husky men's rowing eight earning a gold medal in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, feat turned into a best-selling novel and someday a Hollywood movie.

Among rowers either officially qualified or almost certain to compete in Japan are Conlin McCabe, Canada; Stuart Sim, Australia; Jacob Dawson, Great Britain; Bram Schwarz, Netherlands; Simon van Dorp, Netherlands; Chiara Ondoli, Italy; Tabea Schendekehl, Italy; Megan Kalmoe, United States; Kirstyn Goodger, New Zealand; Fiona Gammond, Great Britain; and paralympian Danielle Hansen, United States.

Others UW-related rowers who were listed as possibilities for making Olympic teams are Katelin Snyder, Brooke Mooney, Chris Carlson and Ezra Carlson, United States; Dimitra Tsamopoulou, Greece; Will Crothers, Canada; and Viktor Piton, Serbia.

Former UW softball players Danielle Lawrie was going to pitch for Canada, shortstop Ali Aguilar has a spot on the U.S. team and pitcher Gabbie Plain was likely going to make the Australian team.

In golf, former Husky and current PGA Tour member C.T. Pan competed for Taipei in the previous Olympics and stood a good chance of returning, especially since he ranks as that country's top player.