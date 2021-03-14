New on the NBA Menu: Time to Order a Serving of 'Beef Stew'

The former Husky standout earns a pro basketball nickname to fit his rugged play.

In a year's time, Isaiah Stewart will tell you that basketball hasn't changed all that much for him.

He still plays a physical game.

All-out effort remains his calling card.

Annoyingly, the cellar is never far away from him either.

Stewart has moved from the last-place University of Washington Huskies (15-17) to the last-place Detroit Pistons (10-28).

Oh, there is one subtle alteration for this first-year NBA player.

The former Husky big man answers to a newly installed nickname.

"Beef Stew."

It comes with a Twitter account created in its honor.

This moniker has the full approval of the 6-foot-9 rookie from Rochester, New York.

"It's a name the fans came up with," Stewart told reporters with a smile. "I'm just going to rock out with it."

At the All-Star break, he's been hailed as a pleasant surprise by the Pistons.

He's appeared in all but two of Detroit's 38 games, starting two.

He averages a workmanlike 5.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game with regulated minutes.

Stewart has provided three double-double performances.

With his spirited play, Pistons fans liken him to past characters such as former Bad Boys Dennis Rodman and Bill Laimbeer.

He's had words with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took exception to Stewart's extra-physical play.

He's drawn the anger of Dwight Howard by tearing the other man's shorts.

And now Stewart answers to a catchy and all-too appropriate nickname.

