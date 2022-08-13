Nick Harris Likely Lost for Season After Preseason Game Knee Injury

Football isn't fair. Just ask Nick Harris, the former University of Washington standout.

After paying two years of NFL dues for the Cleveland Browns and being rewarded with the starting center job, Harris lasted just two plays in Friday's exhibition opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars before leaving with a knee injury.

On Saturday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the 6-foot-1, 293-pound Harris could face season-ending surgery but tried to remain hopeful.

"All these injuries stink," Stefanski said. "You don't like anybody to get injured. Nick certainly is a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, we're really hoping that it's not a season-long thing because the kid just works so hard."

Nick Harris receives medical attention after injuring his knee. Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports

Harris hurt his right knee on the second play of the Browns' 23-14 victory over Jacksonville when he was bull-rushed by Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.

He was given the center job after playing behind veteran JC Tretter in 2020 and last fall. Tretter wasn't re-signed.

A fifth-round draft pick, Harris started a game at guard for Cleveland as a rookie and a game at center last fall while replacing Tretter.

The California native was a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection for the Huskies and started parts of four seasons at tackle, guard and center.

