Noah Dickerson's Podcast: Legend to Legend with Detlef Schrempf

From one Husky to another, Dickerson catches up with a Husky legend and former NBA All-Star.
Detlef Schrempf was raised in Germany before he arrived to play high school basketball in Washington state, for the University of Washington and ultimately for the Seattle Sonics.

Noah Dickerson, the former Husky big man and a podcast host for Husky Maven, is carving out a professional basketball career in Germany.

The two talked about the differences in the way the game is played between the U.S. and Germany, and the transition a player has to make when playing in a country unfamiliar to him.

Check out the link below to hear the two Huskies go one-on-one.

Schrempf, who dominated the then Pac-10 conference in the mid 1980s and whose one-time UW jersey was the inspiration behind the creation of the program's latest retro uniform, talks with Dickerson about his experiences at Washington, in the NBA, acting, and his contributions to his community. 

Also, Schrempf and other leaders in the Seattle community have created the Erase the Hate campaign to fund programs that bring about social justice in the Northwest. You can visit his site here

