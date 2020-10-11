SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: Nobody Cut Pinkel Any Slack on Husky Stadium Return

Dan Raley

The fifth game of the 1991 national championship run brought the University of Washington football team up against Toledo.

On the surface, it was a hopeless mismatch.

Deep down, it was a way-too-soon reunion.

Gary Pinkel and Keith Gilbertson turned up on opposite sidelines that afternoon rather than the same one.

The Husky offensive coordinator from the season before matched wits against his replacement mastermind and it didn't go well for him,

UW 48, Toledo 0.

In the offseason, Pinkel left the UW and returned to his native Ohio to launch his  head-coaching career with the Rockets. Now he was back in Husky Stadium with his MAC team being served up as a sacrificial lamb.

A year later, Gilbertson would be put through a similar gauntlet by the Huskies, leaving them for a Pac-10 head-coaching promotion and bringing an undermanned California team to Seattle to get slapped around.

There was never any letting up on the gas. No letting past relationships affect the scoreboard.

"That group of guys was ultra competitive," Gilbertson said of the UW players he and Pinkel coached. "They wanted to beat everybody."

While the roster clearly was deep in football talent, one of the interesting dynamics of the Huskies during this time was the surplus of great coaching minds. 

At one point, Don James had two future Husky head coaches on his staff in Jim Lambright and Gilbertson, and another who a lot of people felt should have been hired to lead the show, Pinkel. 

Passed over for Rick Neuheisel in 2002 by UW athletic director Barbara Hedges, Pinkel went on to turn Missouri into a national power and hold his own in the SEC.

Pinkel and Gilbertson worked together for two seasons under James, together drawing up offenses that fit the available talent at quarterback and that ran throughout the unit. They were and remain good friends. 

When hiring Gilbertson as the Idaho head coach to become a UW assistant, James asked him what sort of title he wanted. 

"I just want the chalk," Gilbertson responded.

They talked about what they should call the Huskies' 1991 offense, too. One back? West Coast? 

"This is the 'Husky Offense,' " Gilbertson responded, laughing. "This is what we do."

This week, players and coaches from the 1991 team will discuss Gary Pinkel's return to Husky Stadium. Everyone has a little different take on playing one of their own.

In the second video here, Gilbertson reveals how the great Dick Vermeil suggested that the 1991 Huskies throw the ball more.

Gilbertson told him they were prepared to pass the ball on every down if necessary, but they had great fullbacks and tight ends they wanted to utilize.

The Huskies settled on the following approach, according to the man known simply as Gilby, which seemed to work well enough: "Throw the ball to get ahead, run the ball to get it over."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Pinkel would have been as good as James, and would have spent about 18 years at Montlake continuing the Dawg dynasty. Eff Babs.

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Unlike Others, Cohen Groomed to be UW Leader, But Biggest Challenge Lies Ahead

The University of Washington athletic director has been accepted by donors and fans, but her legacy will be determined by how well she brings about post-pandemic recovery.

Dan Raley

by

Dawggc

Road to 1991 Perfection: Motivating a Guy Who Needed No Extra Incentive

Arizona paid dearly for a coach's fib that was told to All-American defensive tackle Steve Emtman prior to kickoff.

Dan Raley

by

SteveEDawg

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fields Planned Football Return Before Tragedy

The former University of Washington teammates were plotting playing again shortly before a fatal car accident changed everything.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH/LISTEN: Will Jimmy Lake's First Season be Judged Fairly?

On this week's episode of Dawg Thoughts, Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss Jimmy Lake's first season as the Washington football coach and whether he'll be properly critiqued.

Mike Martin

Colts Promote Ex-Husky Jake Eldrenkamp to 53-Player Roster

Former University of Washington lineman has been with four NFL organizations, looking for his first game action.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Did Lake Make It Tougher to Run the Air Raid Offense?

Jimmy Lake never had a problem defending Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. He overloaded the field with defensive backs. Kaila Olin and Mike Martin of Husky Maven discuss whether Lake exposed the weaknesses in the passing attack for all to see.

Mike Martin

How Do the UW Freshmen Fit In? Have to Read Between the Lines

Husky coach Jimmy Lake doesn't offer a lot of detail, or even identify anyone, but he's bullish on his newcomers.

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Filling the Roles on the UW Defense

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller discuss how Jimmy Lake and the Huskies intend to replace the holes on defense.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

Lincoln QB Gabarri Johnson Benefits from Recruiting Event as Much as Anyone

The Class of 2023 signal-caller from Tacoma, Washington, made the best of the opportunity to kick start his recruitment.

Mike Martin

by

SchaefDawg

Lake Upbeat After First Practice; Two Reserves Opt Out

The University of Washington football coach put the Huskies through a two-hour practice as players put on pads for the first time.

Dan Raley