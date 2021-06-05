Onwuzurike with Attitude Fits Lions' New Approach

The confident rookie from the University of Washington impresses his new employers.

The Detroit Lions, it was strongly suggested, were way too soft. In compiling a 5-11 record, they lost seven of their eight home games. Total pushovers.

In the Motor City, the football horsepower was sorely lacking so the franchise did something about it.

The first move was to instill a tough-minded, high-intensity coach in Dan Campbell. He showed up to a Lions news conference this week wearing a Grand Prix racing helmet.

Va-room, va-room.

Campbell already has revamped key parts of the Detroit roster, beginning with turning over the keys of the offense to new quarterback Jared Goff.

He's got everyone's engines revving elsewhere, too, and that includes Levi Onwuzurike, the former University of Washington defensive tackle who was a second-round draft pick and the 41st player selected overall.

With an initial minicamp behind them, Onwuzurike and Campbell have sufficiently bonded in a short amount of time.

"I love Campbell," Levi said of the former Lions tight end. "He's real cool, real chill guy, but he still has that intensity. He's a great fit for me and he's a great fit for the team. I'm really impressed with just the person he is."

Toughness has been a nonstop topic inside the Detroit franchise, which motivates the incoming former Husky defender.

"He has a great impression on the team, talking about toughness, having grit when we got out there, everybody competing out there," Onwuzurike said. "He hits all those points."



In return, the Lions wholeheartedly have welcomed Onwuzurike's steely approach to the defense, even his expletive-laden interview given to the Detroit press corps, promising a relentless approach in what he brings to the lineup.

Campbell's newly assembled Lions coaching staff, foremost defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, is confident the newcomer from Washington easily fits their specifications.

“We want ass kickers,” Glenn said, singling out Onwuzurike and the salty comments he made after being drafted. “So, we expect to play that way anyway, and it’s nothing new to what my vision is for a Detroit Lions defense. He just solidified what my expectations of him is anyway.”

While its only June, the Lions' rebuild has plenty of momentum going already. Onwuzurike, drafted along with fellow defensive tackle Alim McNeill, is looking forward to their defensive collaboration.

"Football-wise, I just think he's gonna wreck shop," Levi said of his new teammate. "We were just hitting the bags, and the dude is almost tearing the bags off the little post. I think we're going to do some damage."

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven