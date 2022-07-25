Otton Becomes UW's Fourth Millionaire from Last Season's Team

Cade Otton's University of Washington football career didn't end well, with the talented tight end injuring an ankle that required surgery and had him riding a scooter during the Apple Cup.

However, his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is off to a very promising beginning.

Wearing an orange Bucs sweatshirt and a big smile, Otton over the weekend signed a four-year contract just shy of $4.5 million, which includes an $833,944 signing bonus, according to Spotrac, which monitors NFL salaries.

A fourth-round draft pick, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Otton from Tumwater, Washngton, will receive an average yearly salary of $1,123,486.

This makes him one of four new millionaires from the UW, joining cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, and center Luke Wattenberg.

McDuffie, a first-rounder and the 21st overall pick for the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a four-year, $13.9 million contract, receiving a $7.3 million signing bonus.

A second-rounder and the 39th overall selection for the Chicago Bears, Gordon accepted a four-year $9.5 million deal, which will pay him $1.5 million in his first season.

Wattenberg received a four-year, $3.95 million contract from the Denver Broncos after getting drafted in the fifth round.

It's still hard to believe that the Huskies, with all this talent assembled for last season, could finish no better than 4-8.

McDuffie and and Gordon were first-team All-Pac-12 selections, while Otton earned similar accolades when he was healthy in 2020 and Wattenberg started during five of his six seasons for the Huskies.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven