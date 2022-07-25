Skip to main content

Otton Becomes UW's Fourth Millionaire from Last Season's Team

The former Husky tight end joins Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Luke Wattenberg in receiving a big payday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cade Otton's University of Washington football career didn't end well, with the talented tight end injuring an ankle that required surgery and had him riding a scooter during the Apple Cup.

However, his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is off to a very promising beginning.

Wearing an orange Bucs sweatshirt and a big smile, Otton over the weekend signed a four-year contract just shy of $4.5 million, which includes an $833,944 signing bonus, according to Spotrac, which monitors NFL salaries. 

A fourth-round draft pick, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Otton from Tumwater, Washngton, will receive an average yearly salary of $1,123,486. 

This makes him one of four new millionaires from the UW, joining cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, and center Luke Wattenberg.

McDuffie, a first-rounder and the 21st overall pick for the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a four-year, $13.9 million contract, receiving a $7.3 million signing bonus.

A second-rounder and the 39th overall selection for the Chicago Bears, Gordon accepted a four-year $9.5 million deal, which will pay him $1.5 million in his first season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wattenberg received a four-year, $3.95 million contract from the Denver Broncos after getting drafted in the fifth round.

It's still hard to believe that the Huskies, with all this talent assembled for last season, could finish no better than 4-8. 

McDuffie and and Gordon were first-team All-Pac-12 selections, while Otton earned similar accolades when he was healthy in 2020 and Wattenberg started during five of his six seasons for the Huskies. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Roger Rosengarten recently did his first UW interviews.
Football

Rosengarten Should Turn His Credentials into UW Playing Time

By Dan Raley2 hours ago
Jaxson Kirkland might not be done with college football just yet.
Football

Kirkland Still Drawing Plenty of Individual Attention Nationally

By Dan Raley20 hours ago
Clouds hang over Husky Stadium this weekend.
Football

UW Realignment Would Force Rescheduling and It Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Henry Bainivalu was injured much of spring practice.
Football

Bainivalu, Curne Could Go Head to Head After Being Side by Side

By Dan RaleyJul 24, 2022 12:44 PM EDT
Cade Otton is shown at the Apple Cup using a scooter following surgery.
Husky Legends

Otton Ready to Audition His Talents to NFL Audience

By Dan RaleyJul 23, 2022 6:18 PM EDT
Corey Luciano looked spent following the Apple Cup.
Football

Luciano Takes Center Stage for Huskies, Starter at Last

By Dan RaleyJul 23, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Devin Culp has made the Mackey Award watch list.
Football

Culp Makes Mackey Watch List, a Husky Prerequisite

By Dan RaleyJul 23, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
The Huskies DBs meet following the Spring Preview.
Football

Reconfigured Husky Secondary Draws Optimistic Ranking

By Dan RaleyJul 22, 2022 2:35 PM EDT