HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

From QB to QB: Pelluer Liked How Eason Handled Criticism

Dan Raley

Steve Pelluer understands the pressure and demands, and backlash, that come with being a Washington starting quarterback. He's lived it. 

As a sophomore, he was the first-teamer and helped guide the Huskies to the 1982 Rose Bowl and a 28-0 victory over Iowa. 

The next year, he lost his job to Tim Cowan at midseason.

As a senior, Pelluer enjoyed such a prolific season as the Huskies starter he was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year. 

This past fall, he watched with particular interest how the UW's season-long QB starter, Jacob Eason, conducted himself throughout an 8-5 season that fell short of everyone's expectations. He gave him high marks for dealing with the criticism that was persistent. 

"I was proud of the way Jacob Eason handled the pressure," the former quarterback said. "He handled it with a lot of maturity and grace. I was pleased to see the way it went."

Besides being a watchful alum and quarterback connoisseur, Pelluer has added reason to monitor the latest UW football team. His son, Zeke, is a redshirt freshman tight end and a former Lake Washington High School quarterback, who switched positions after a prep injury.

Pelluer acknowledges he was a big fan of Chris Petersen and sad to see him go after six seasons. He credits the departed coach with developing a sound foundation for Husky football. And for having a well-received successor in place.

"The coaches he's brought in and the atmosphere he's provided are going to be crucial for us to continue to be successful, and for the kids to be well cared for,"  he said. "I'm most excited about Jimmy Lake because I've heard his players talk about him and they've been very positive."

As for the new Huskies quarterback, Pelluer expects the next guy to succeed -- whether it be Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris or someone else -- because he'll have plenty of veteran players around him.  

"It's tough not having an established quarterback, but I think we'll surround him well, whoever it is," Pelluer said in the video. "He'll have a great supporting cast."

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Price is Right: It's 'Machine,' Not Ray

Former high-scoring forward with the great nickname closely follows the Huskies.

Dan Raley

by

Kelhenny

Battle-Tested: Freshman Gives Huskies Big Lift Against Oregon State

First-year player shows off his long-range shooting ability in 64-56 victory.

Dan Raley

Bey: 'Like We Have Whole New Team Without Quade'

UW players' roles have changed with point guard becoming academically ineligible.

Dan Raley

UW's Hopkins: 'I've Moved Forward. This Is What We've Got'

Coach acknowledges that Green is a significant loss before refocusing his attention.

Dan Raley

The Heartbroken Husky: A Very Personal Story

Lynn Madsen shares the ordeal of losing his wife and the mother of his three daughters to cancer.

Dan Raley

by

behusky

Cougars Have New Coach: Huskies Already Broke Him In

Former Hawaii leader joked about Rose Bowl before facing and losing to UW.

Dan Raley

Food for Thought: Thybulle Makes Rookie Mistake

Former Huskies standout got roasted for failing to satisfy the culinary needs of his NBA teammates.

Dan Raley

Lewis: 'Petersen Stepping Down Allowed Us to Hang Onto Lake'

Huskies running back great remains close to the football program as broadcaster and loyal alum.

Dan Raley

Most Talented Basketball Team in UW History?

Huskies have, or had, 3 really good players, but not much help otherwise.

Dan Raley

by

pete

Huskies Settle on NFL's John Donovan as New Offensive Mind

Jaguars assistant coach replaces the ousted Bush Hamdan to reignite the Huskies offense and groom a new quarterback.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley