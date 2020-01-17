Steve Pelluer understands the pressure and demands, and backlash, that come with being a Washington starting quarterback. He's lived it.

As a sophomore, he was the first-teamer and helped guide the Huskies to the 1982 Rose Bowl and a 28-0 victory over Iowa.

The next year, he lost his job to Tim Cowan at midseason.

As a senior, Pelluer enjoyed such a prolific season as the Huskies starter he was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year.

This past fall, he watched with particular interest how the UW's season-long QB starter, Jacob Eason, conducted himself throughout an 8-5 season that fell short of everyone's expectations. He gave him high marks for dealing with the criticism that was persistent.

"I was proud of the way Jacob Eason handled the pressure," the former quarterback said. "He handled it with a lot of maturity and grace. I was pleased to see the way it went."

Besides being a watchful alum and quarterback connoisseur, Pelluer has added reason to monitor the latest UW football team. His son, Zeke, is a redshirt freshman tight end and a former Lake Washington High School quarterback, who switched positions after a prep injury.

Pelluer acknowledges he was a big fan of Chris Petersen and sad to see him go after six seasons. He credits the departed coach with developing a sound foundation for Husky football. And for having a well-received successor in place.

"The coaches he's brought in and the atmosphere he's provided are going to be crucial for us to continue to be successful, and for the kids to be well cared for," he said. "I'm most excited about Jimmy Lake because I've heard his players talk about him and they've been very positive."

As for the new Huskies quarterback, Pelluer expects the next guy to succeed -- whether it be Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris or someone else -- because he'll have plenty of veteran players around him.

"It's tough not having an established quarterback, but I think we'll surround him well, whoever it is," Pelluer said in the video. "He'll have a great supporting cast."