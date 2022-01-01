Playing Center Was a Snap for Nick Harris, Who Drew High Marks

On the second play from scrimmage, Nick Harris snapped the ball to quarterback Baker Mayfield, who lobbed it to Nick Chubb as the Cleveland Browns set up a screen pass.

With the play unfolding, Harris demonstrated excellent mobility for a big man when he pulled to the right and clipped a Green Bay Packers' defender just long enough for Chubb to zip through on his way to a 40-yard gain.

In the 24-22 loss to the Packers on Christmas day, the former University of Washington lineman received high marks for his performance in first NFL start at center.

He was praised for his ability to get out and run. He was credited for his constant awareness of what the Green Bay defense was doing and his ability to communicate it to the line.

Harris also seemed to hold up well in terms of endurance. Coming in, he had averaged four plays per game as a special-teamer only in eight previous games in which he was active.

Against the Packers, he snapped the ball 68 times and picked up three additional special-teams plays.

Harris effectively replaced veteran center J.T. Tretter, who was put on the COVID list just two days prior to the game. The year before, he was a rookie when he started 1 of 12 games, only at offensive guard.

For the two-time All-Pac-12 selection and fifth-round draft pick. Harris treated playing center as if he were riding a bike, so automatic was his response to the different scenarios that faced him.

Yet his propensity to get out in space in a hurry, knock people off their feet and help Chubb rush for 126 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries gives the Browns plenty of comfort knowing Harris can become the No. 1 center whenever Tretter is ready to retire or move on.

