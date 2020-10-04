Road to 1991 Perfection: Husky Coach Don James Had a Kissing Bandit

Prior to the 1991 national championship season, University of Washington football coach Don James attended the annual college coaches' convention, accompanied by his wife Carol.

During the proceedings, other coaches' wives felt the need to corner Carol James and register a pressing concern.

It just wasn't proper, they informed her, for her husband to be hugged and kissed by Husky cheerleaders following the games.

Rather than be offended or outraged, Carol James had to laugh about all of this.

That wasn't just any cheerleader planting a big peck on the coach's cheek — it was their daughter Jenny.

"Most of them were after wins, so it was always fun," said Jenny James, now an Alaska Airlines flight attendant.

For three seasons, the coach and the youngest of his three children shared the UW sideline on Saturdays in the fall. Coach James oversaw the game plan and Jenny cheered whenever the Huskies made it work.

Once the final horn sounded and the opposing coaches met at midfield for the traditional post-game handshake, Jenny practically tackled the somewhat reserved and formal UW leader and they had this father-daughter moment.

The coach never refused her, or said much of anything about this impromptu ritual, but James was a family man and he no doubt appreciated Jenny being there and enjoying the atmosphere with him.

"He was always an ethical, up-front person so he didn't have anything to worry about," Jenny James said.

Their final UW season together was 1990, which ended with a Rose Bowl victory over Iowa. For the national championship run that following year, Jenny was a college graduate seated in the stands for the 12 victories. His kissing bandit days were over.

Get to know Jenny James and what she's done in post-college days in this video.

This is another in a series of articles and videos that will replay the UW's 1991 national championship season, which is the apex of Husky football. We're a month out from the opener at Cal to begin the 2020 season. Meantime, we'll use '91 as a conversation piece.

