Rapp Celebrates a Super Bowl Win, Goes into Overtime to Propose

The former Husky safety gets down on one knee at SoFi Stadium.

Taylor Rapp is really good under pressure.

Moments after sharing in Lost Angeles Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the former University of Washington safety got down on a knee and proposed to his girlfriend Dani Johnson.

Of course, she said yes.

It was a big week for Rapp, who made it even more memorable when he mixed his personal life with his professional life.

Rapp made it back for Super Bowl LVI after missing three playoff games because he was in concussion protocol.

The Bellingham, Washington, product was healthy enough to supply the Rams with 7 tackles, second highest on the team.

While everyone wandered aimlessly around SoFi Stadium celebrating the football outcome, Rapp had his next move planned out.

Standing in the middle of the field, he caught the attention of Johnson while his Rams teammates and other well-wishers looked on.

She seemed genuinely surprised as he pulled out a ring and placed it on her finger.

Everybody took cell phone videos and cheered the happy couple.

Rapp obviously decided he couldn't wait another day, for Valentine's Day, to get engaged, which would have been even more appropriate.

Instead he made sure that he and Johnson will never forget Feb. 13, 2022, for everything good that happened.

