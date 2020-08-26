SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Coast to Coast: Salvon Ahmed Cut by 49ers, Signs with Dolphins

Dan Raley

Salvon Ahmed likely knew it was going to be tough at times finding a place to run.

In this case, he's went coast to coast to keep his NFL career afloat.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced they had released the former University of Washington running back and within hours Ahmed, an undrafted player, signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The rapid-fire moves reunited Ahmed with former UW teammate Myles Gaskin, the Huskies' all-time leading rusher who played as a rookie in Miami last season.

Ahmed spent two seasons playing behind Gaskin with the Huskies, became the starter in 2019 and gave up his final year of eligibility to turn pro. 

The attraction to him is his blazing 4.4-second 40-yard speed; the downside is he's not a physical, run-the-gaps type of player. 

Ahmed got cut loose by the 49ers to make room on the team's 80-man roster for tight end Eric Swoope, a one-time college basketball player for the University of Miami and a journeyman NFL player. He was one of two undrafted free-agent backs, with the other, JaMycal Hasty from Baylor, apparently outperforming him in camp.

It's clear the former Husky still has some obstacles to overcome in how he's perceived by the pros as more style than substance in a back. 

"Salvon Ahmed is a low-end NFL running back who has the redirection ability to make some big plays happen in space, but he's currently not reliable in his ability to process and key the point of attack," The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs said before the draft. "Too many of his runs are derailed by his own attempts to work to daylight and he needs to develop more trust and urgency to press through gaps. Ahmed's athleticism is passable for the pro game but he lacks the long speed and home-run-hitting skills he seems to think he has with his running style."

The Dolphins signed Ahmed after losing Kalen Ballage and Patric Laird to injuries on Wednesday. He brings 2,016 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing with him from Washington. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

COVID Outbreak Delays NC State-Tech Game — Will Lake's Ominous Prediction Come True?

The first crack appears among those pushing to have college football games and reverberates around the country.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: No. 2 TE Often Better than People Think

The selection for Cade Otton's running mate at tight end might surprise some fans, but he's been a starter before.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Riding Out the Storm: Huskies RB Commit Could be in the Eye of Hurricane Laura

As University of Washington running back commit Caleb Berry readies for start of a delayed 2020 football season, he's also bracing for Hurricane Laura.

Mike Martin

College Football Debates Whether to Fear or Shrug Off Myocarditis, Which UW Takes Seriously

The cardiac condition, caused by COVID-19, prompted the Big Ten and Pac-12 football season postponement.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Washington TE Commit to Enroll in January with 3 Years of Eligibility

The national junior college football season has been postponed until next spring so tight-end commit Quentin Moore will enroll at Washington in January and have three years of eligibility.

Mike Martin

Impact Statement: How Good is the Washington Husky TE Room Now?

A month after he said on social media that he would become a Washington Husky tight end, Jack Yary made it official.

Mike Martin

Mr. Money Bags: Ex-Husky Baker Becomes Highest-Paid NFL Safety Ever

Former UW defensive back joins an extremely well-paid group of ex-Huskies building a collective fortune.

Dan Raley

by

Sang19

When Things Went South for Orlando Mckay, It Was a Good Thing

The starting wide receiver for the University of Washington's national championship team has found a home in Memphis.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Class of 2020: TE Jack Yary Commits to Washington

Long thought to be a Husky, USC-legacy Jack Yary made it official that he will be the final piece of the Washington Huskies 2020 recruiting class.

Mike Martin

For You, A 2020 Pac-12 Fantasy Football Draft

Husky Maven/Sport Illustrated's Kaila Olin creates a nine-round board and conducts a fantasy football draft as if the Pac-12 season was still going to happen this fall.

Kaila Olin