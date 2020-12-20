Salvon Ahmed Makes Good on Vow, Rushes for 122 Yards For Miami

The former Husky running back came up huge for the Dolphins, who were missing his UW teammate Myles Gaskin.

Salvon Ahmed's grandma, Dee Brown, is one of his biggest supporters. She calls him the Real Cheetah.

With her hospitalized for reasons unclear, the speedster promised he would rush for 100 yards or more for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at home.

The former University of Washington running back was good on his word.

Ahmed got loose for 122 yards on 23 carries, scoring one touchdown and having another overruled by a replay decision, in the Dolphins' 22-12 victory over New England.

He piled up the most yardage by an ex-Husky rusher in an NFL game in 21 seasons — since Napoleon Kaufman supplied 122 yards and two scores on eight carries for the Oakland Raiders in a 45-0 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Coming off a shoulder injury, this marked Ahmed's first game in four weeks. He was needed.

Playing in his fourth outing for Miami, the one-time free agent signee helped replace Myles Gaskin, his former Husky teammate and current Dolphins teammate, who remains on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Ahmed drew the start for the Dolphins, carried the load throughout and helped this rejuvenated franchise improve to 9-5.

Midway through the second quarter, Ahmed went around right end and broke a 31-yard gainer for the Dolphins.

With his team trailing 6-0, he capped a 9-play, 72-yard drive to open the second half by scoring Miami's first points on a 1-yard plunge.

Ahmed appeared to score again from the 1 near the end of the game, but the officials ruled he didn't break the plane of the end zone. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got the TD on the next play, giving the Dolphins their final 22-12 margin.

