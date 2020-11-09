Salvon Ahmed Picks Up Where Gaskin Left Off, Shines for Dophins

Salvon Ahmed made his NFL debut early in the second quarter, taking over at tailback for the Miami Dolphins.

The former University of Washington runner was part of the contingent replacing the injured Myles Gaskin.

It was a Husky for a Husky.

And it worked.

Coming off the bench, Ahmed led the Dolphins in rushing on Sunday, picking up a modest 38 yards on 7 carries, but he helped Miami beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-31 for its fifth win in eight outings.

The speedster from Seattle's suburbs ran for 7, 4 and 19 yards on consecutive plays after entering the game early in the second quarter.

He spelled Dolphins starter Jordan Howard, originally from Indiana University, who gained just 19 yards on 10 carries.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound Ahmed went undrafted by the NFL and originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers and was cut in training camp.

The Dolphins picked up Ahmed, cut him, signed him to its practice squad and elevated him when Miami got short of running backs.

Gaskin, who started five games, injured a knee a week ago for Miami and is lost for at least three games.

Ahmed and Gaskin played together at the UW for two seasons and had been reunited for the past month.

