Shelton Drew Just 4 Plays, Received Lifetime of Super Bowl Memories

The former Husky was everywhere before and after the big game.

Coleman Shelton played just four snaps for the Los Angeles Rams in their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, blocking on special-team kicks.

Yet the former University of Washington center was fully engaged in the showcase event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, held in his backyard.

As Rams coach Sean McVay kneeled on the sideline and implored his offensive players to dig a little deeper with 9:58 left to play, Shelton, wearing a baseball camp with his hands on his hips, was right there, soaking it all in.

Once the postgame celebration began, Shelton and Greg Gaines, both Los Angeles-area natives and former UW teammates, broke out victory cigars and beers and posed for an impish locker-room photo.

This was all duly noted on social media by Dane Crane, another former Husky lineman and a Southern California product.

Four plays couldn't begin to describe the Super Bowl experience that Shelton shared with his family.

In Staunton, Virginia, the local newspaper reported how Shelton's grandmother Grace Rice would be traveling to California and attending the big game in support of Coleman.

Decked out in UW athletic gear, they'd shared in football games before.

Shelton's L.A. High School, Loyola, had a proud moment in saluting him and cornerback David Long Jr., who played collegiately at Michigan, for conquering the football world.

They went from Cubs to Rams to Super Bowl champions.

