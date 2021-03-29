Shelton Heads to Land of the Giants, Signs with New York

The former Husky defensive tackle joins his fourth NFL team after signing one-year deal.

Packing 339 pounds on a 6-foot-2 frame, Danny Shelton always has been a big man.

So it seems more than appropriate to now call him the following.

A Giant.

Headed to the Big Apple.

"Look Like a Giant, Feel Like a Giant, Play Like Giant!" Shelton posted on Instagram.

On Monday, the former University of Washington defensive tackle took himself off the NFL's free-agent availability list by signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

Making this team a good fit for him, Shelton also will reunite with former Huskies wide receivers John Ross and Dante Pettis, with Pettis joining the New York franchise at the end of last season and Ross signing on as a free agent just recently.

With six seasons in the NFL, Shelton will join his fourth team. He was drafted as the No. 12 player overall in 2015 and played three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, spent two more with the New England Patriots and lined up last season for the Detroit Lions.

Shelton and Detroit parted ways because his run-stop production went way down, not helped by a late-season triceps injury. The Lions saved $4 million on the cap by releasing him.

He visited New York on Monday. Before signing, Shelton had to show the Giants he was healthy again. His best NFL season came the year before in 2019, when he accumulated 61 tackles and 3 sacks for the New England Patriots,

