HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

The Legend of Sonny Six: Where Did the Name Come From?

Dan Raley

He became a curiosity in 1970 before he even threw a pass, with everyone suddenly wanting to know more about this young Washington Huskies quarterback called Sonny Sixkiller.

For starters, where did that name come from?

Sixkiller shared that he was of Cherokee descent, a Native American born in the Midwest. His father, a millworker in Ashland, Oregon, moved the family out west not long after Sonny entered the world. 

Fifty years ago when he first emerged on the Seattle sporting scene, Sixkiller easily joked about his Indian heritage. 

He pointed out that, no, he'd never lived on a reservation but he'd visited relatives on one. He told one media inquisitor, in so many terms, that his extended family had never been on the warpath either.

"We're Oklahoma Cherokee," he said. "I think we've always been kind of peaceful."

One of four kids in the family, he was formally named Alex Sixkiller, christened after that father of his. 

He earned his nickname from his doting grandmother, who would call out to him, "Come here, Sonny boy."

Otherwise, he couldn't fully explain the family tree or its beginnings.

Sixkiller?

"All my life, people have been jumping on that name," Sonny told Seattle Times sports columnist Georg M. Meyers in his first big media interview at the UW in 1970. "I have no idea where it came from. I asked my dad. He doesn't know either."

That didn't stop his Huskies teammates from turning his family moniker around on him in a teasing fashion. They called him "the killer of a half dozen."

As the newcomer battled for the starting job and Seattle became better acquainted with him, Sonny wanted people to take him seriously as a football player. 

Fifty years later, as this continuing series on Sixkiller will show, this Native American quarterback was a fairly accomplished athlete, before and after joining the UW varsity. 

As a freshman, he wore some other jersey number he can no longer remember. He let  the enterprising school sports publicists talk him into wearing No. 6.  Yet he made it clear from the beginning that he wasn't a sideshow.

"I'm trying to prove," Sixkiller said back then, "that I'm not somebody they keep on the roster just because of a spectacular name."

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Legend of Sonny Sixkiller: At First, It Was Slow in the Making

One of Seattle's more incredible sports stories is the pop-culture rise to fame of a University of Washington quarterback with Native American ancestry. Oh yeah, he had that unforgettable name, too.

Dan Raley

by

Jamestown29

UW Football Primer: Cade Otton Has Always Been Well-Coached

The Huskies tight end is the next in a long line of great ones at his position at Washington. How good can he be?

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Matteo Mele Is the Center of Attention

Big lineman from Arizona has NFL genes in his family background, college football promise in his future.

Dan Raley

Seferian-Jenkins Faces Third Arrest for Substance-Abuse Issues

Former University of Washington and NFL tight end charged in his Gig Harbor, Washington, hometown for latest offenses.

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: Huskies in Good Hands with Puka Nacua

Young receiver offered glimpse of his greatness, could be sorely needed go-to target.

Dan Raley

UW Football Primer: A Look at Jacob Sirmon

In a year's time, the Huskies quarterback has gone from the transfer portal to the leading candidate for the starting job.

Dan Raley

A World Suddenly Without Sports: How Should We React?

Sports Illustrated and CBS Radio broadcaster Robin Lundberg provides commentary on a sporting landscape rapidly shutting down in front of us.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Lights Out: Pat Forde Commentary On a College Sports Landscape Gone Dark

Nationally renowned sports journalist for Sports Illustrated offers his take on unusual times for athletes, coaches, journalists and fans everywhere.

Dan Raley

Green With Envy: Here's How UW Point Guard Was the Difference

It stands to reason that the Huskies' fortunes would have been different had Quade Green not been sidelined for academic issues. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin takes a look.

Mike Martin

One and Done: Huskies Eliminated; Stewart Likely Bows Out At His Best

The Washington basketball team couldn't beat Arizona twice in five days and season ends.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3