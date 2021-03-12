Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Something to Howl About: Nowell, McDaniels Enjoy Career Nights for Wolves

The former Husky guard and forward came off the bench for Minnesota to score NBA-best 28 and 20 points, respectively.
In a different world, Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels right now would be University of Washington starters and teammates, a senior and sophomore, leading the top-seeded Huskies through the Pac-12 tournament.

On Thursday night, these two were where they rightfully belong — as NBA players at their very best. 

And teammates.

Coming off the bench, Nowell erupted for a career-best 28 points and McDaniels came up with a personal-best 20 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves pounded the New Orleans Pelicans 135-105 in that southern city. 

Two years removed from the UW, Nowell is just now beginning to come into his own as an NBA player after bouncing back and forth between Minnesota and the G-League.

The 6-foot-4 guard and the former Pac-12 Player of the Year was superb in all facets of his game. He drained 11 of 13 shots, 6 of 7 from 3-point range. If that wasn't enough, he added 5 rebounds and 6 assists. For good measure, he threw in a steal and a block.

McDaniels, a 6-foot-10 rookie who was one-and-done at the UW, tossed in 8 of 9 shots, good on 4 of 5 from behind the line. He also went for 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks.

It was two former Huskies getting after the Wolves to get their affairs in order.

Minnesota trailed 26-10 with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Nowell and McDaniels, both products of the Seattle area, came in firing and hitting.

"It also was the most fun that I had," Nowell said. "We all were having fun, just happy for each other. And that's what kind of led to me feeling good, so I just decided to turn it up, get more buckets. ... When I felt it was the right time to start scoring, I did it."

Their efforts helped new coach Chris Finch earn his first victory in six tries after taking over.

"Finally, we get to go back and have something to smile about, and we splashed coach with the water," Nowell said. "It's a great feeling. Honestly, I forgot what this feeling felt like. So it's great to find that out again."

Jaylen Nowell (4) and Jaden McDaniels (3) combined for 48 points in the Timberwolves win over New Orleans on Thursday.
