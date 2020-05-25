HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Tunnel Introductions: Sixkiller Encountered Pete Carroll in '72 Opener

Dan Raley

Sonny Sixkiller's senior season, so widely anticipated, did not get off to a promising start. 

Two weeks before the opener against Pacific at Husky Stadium, the University of Washington's dashing quarterback scrambled to his right at practice and met disaster. He tried to fake out a fast-approaching defensive back who wasn't permitted to hit him, caught his cleats in the Astroturf and badly sprained his ankle.

People were supposed to wet down the surface to avoid such a mishap and and they didn't do it right.

Sonny was helped gingerly from the field while everyone watched in horror. The franchise player had incurred a needless injury. The coaches turned really angry.

"I can't believe how mad Jerry Cheek and Jim Owens got with the field staff," Sixkiller said, referring to the Huskies' offensive coordinator and head coach.

Sonny used crutches, sat in ice baths and was ruled out for that first game. The coaches named capable back-up and fellow senior Greg Collins as the starter.

Husky fans expected a blowout against Pacific but it didn't happen. The Tigers brought decent players to Seattle. They relied on a 6-foot, 188-pound senior who would someday become the Seattle Seahawks coach -- Pete Carroll.

The lone safety in a three-deep secondary and a junior-college transfer, Carroll was a fearless and aggressive senior who wore No. 46 and liked to hit people.

Homer Smith, the Pacific coach from the season before, dubbed Carroll "Mr. Ding City." 

Carroll and Sixkiller encountered each other in the tunnel before the football game, with the UW player dressed in uniform but not going to play no matter what. They acknowledged each other in passing.

"We had some kind of quick conversation, not a lot of verbiage," Sonny said. "I don't remember how or why or what, but I just had a brush with him. It went by very quickly."

Sixkiller stood near Owens on the sidelines while Carroll and his inspired teammates gave the UW far more of game than anyone envisioned or wanted. Decided underdog Pacific led most of the first half and settled into a 6-6 at halftime. The Tigers intercepted Collins twice, though Carroll didn't get one. 

The crowd of 57,800 mostly sat silent throughout the proceedings, waiting for magic to happen. The UW running attack was non-existent and drew boos. 

In the fourth quarter, the Huskies finally used a 33-yard punt return by Calvin Jones and a face-mask penalty to put themselves in scoring position. Pete Taggares decided this one by going over right tackle for a 3-yard touchdown run with 5:11 left to play, making the final 13-6.

It mattered little to anyone that Pacific would go on to finish 8-3 that season and Carroll would be named as an all-conference safety. People were disappointed.

Owens insisted afterward to the beat reporters that he gave no thought to using Sixkiller, who missed his first game in 22 as the Husky quarterback. The coach, however, added an important disclaimer.

"I would expect to see Sonny on the practice field on Monday," the coach said. 

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top-Rated JC Tight End Quentin Moore Commits to Huskies

Recruit played locally for Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, building himself into a wanted player.

Dan Raley

Listen: QB Transfer Jaden Sheffey on 4th and Inches

Transfer quarterback Jaden Sheffey talks with Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller about his game and how he fits into the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller

Turning Over an Old Leaf: WSU QB Great Faces Legal Issues Again

Ryan Leaf found himself behind bars in California over the weekend, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. What's next for him?

Dan Raley

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Introducing the Zakhari Spears Scouting Profile

Zakhari Spears is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California. He committed to UW on Jan. 31. Here is a link to all of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's stories on Spears.

Mike Martin

Identity Crisis? No, everyone knows Who Huskies' Taki Taimani Is

The defensive lineman from Utah patiently, or impatiently, waits his turn as one of "The Twins."

Dan Raley

2021 CB Commit Zakhair Spears' 2019 Highlights

Here's a look at 2021 CB commit Zakhari Spears' highlights from his junior season.

Mike Martin

Huskies' DE Target Derek Wilkins Likes Feeling Wanted

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole spoke with this California football recruit about his dream to play at the next level. It's one he didn't imagine at first.

Tiana Cole

UW, Other Schools Carefully Inch Toward June Re-Opening of Facilities

Athletes will be welcome back on campus, but testing will need to be in place in order to proceed.

Dan Raley

UW's Letuligaseno Has Team's Longest Name; Could Be a Big Name

The Huskies defensive tackle is ready to play more. He might have to make someone share more minutes -- or sit.

Dan Raley