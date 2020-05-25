Tunnel Introductions: Sixkiller Encountered Pete Carroll in '72 Opener

Sonny Sixkiller's senior season, so widely anticipated, did not get off to a promising start.

Two weeks before the opener against Pacific at Husky Stadium, the University of Washington's dashing quarterback scrambled to his right at practice and met disaster. He tried to fake out a fast-approaching defensive back who wasn't permitted to hit him, caught his cleats in the Astroturf and badly sprained his ankle.

People were supposed to wet down the surface to avoid such a mishap and and they didn't do it right.

Sonny was helped gingerly from the field while everyone watched in horror. The franchise player had incurred a needless injury. The coaches turned really angry.

"I can't believe how mad Jerry Cheek and Jim Owens got with the field staff," Sixkiller said, referring to the Huskies' offensive coordinator and head coach.

Sonny used crutches, sat in ice baths and was ruled out for that first game. The coaches named capable back-up and fellow senior Greg Collins as the starter.

Husky fans expected a blowout against Pacific but it didn't happen. The Tigers brought decent players to Seattle. They relied on a 6-foot, 188-pound senior who would someday become the Seattle Seahawks coach -- Pete Carroll.

The lone safety in a three-deep secondary and a junior-college transfer, Carroll was a fearless and aggressive senior who wore No. 46 and liked to hit people.

Homer Smith, the Pacific coach from the season before, dubbed Carroll "Mr. Ding City."

Carroll and Sixkiller encountered each other in the tunnel before the football game, with the UW player dressed in uniform but not going to play no matter what. They acknowledged each other in passing.

"We had some kind of quick conversation, not a lot of verbiage," Sonny said. "I don't remember how or why or what, but I just had a brush with him. It went by very quickly."

Sixkiller stood near Owens on the sidelines while Carroll and his inspired teammates gave the UW far more of game than anyone envisioned or wanted. Decided underdog Pacific led most of the first half and settled into a 6-6 at halftime. The Tigers intercepted Collins twice, though Carroll didn't get one.

The crowd of 57,800 mostly sat silent throughout the proceedings, waiting for magic to happen. The UW running attack was non-existent and drew boos.

In the fourth quarter, the Huskies finally used a 33-yard punt return by Calvin Jones and a face-mask penalty to put themselves in scoring position. Pete Taggares decided this one by going over right tackle for a 3-yard touchdown run with 5:11 left to play, making the final 13-6.

It mattered little to anyone that Pacific would go on to finish 8-3 that season and Carroll would be named as an all-conference safety. People were disappointed.

Owens insisted afterward to the beat reporters that he gave no thought to using Sixkiller, who missed his first game in 22 as the Husky quarterback. The coach, however, added an important disclaimer.

"I would expect to see Sonny on the practice field on Monday," the coach said.