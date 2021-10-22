    • October 22, 2021
    He's a Rapp Star: Taylor Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    The former University of Washington safety quiets his pro football critics.
    Author:

    The rap on Taylor Rapp was he wasn't coming with enough turnovers for the Los Angeles Rams. 

    Now he's a Rapp star.

    The former University of Washington safety had the biggest game of his brief NFL career with 2 interceptions, 3 pass break-ups and 5 tackles in a 38-11 victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

    Rapp's reward: NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

    Plus a complete muffling of his critics.

    This particular league honor represented the first time a Rams safety has won it since 2008, according to the NFL. 

    Both of Rapp's interceptions led to Los Angeles touchdowns and came off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. 

    Ironically, NFL analysts and fans alike recently had called for Rapp to lose his starting job because the feeling was he was a weak link in the Rams defense. 

    In his three-year NFL career, Rapp has started 21 of 30 games while becoming a fixture in the Rams defense. He has 5 career interceptions, returning one of them for a touchdown as a rookie. 

    Always a big hitter and a sure tackler, he has 183 career tackles in L.A., including 4 tackles for loss. 

    On top of his breakthrough game, Rapp also has yet to surrender a touchdown pass his side through three games.

    The safety has missed only three tackles out of 207 total defensive snaps he’s taken.

    Also, Rapp has been targeted 15 times, surrendering 11 catches for 155 yards.

    Taylor Rapp stands at attention for the national anthem.
