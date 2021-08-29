Hits Keep Coming for Rechristened Tryon-Shoyinka, Good Under Any Name

The former Husky edge rusher continues to come up with big plays, exciting Tampa Bay.

Joe Tryon continues to make up for lost time, doing something memorable each week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Saturday night, the former University of Washington edge rusher crashed through to strip sack quarterback Tyrod Taylor of the Houston Texans, causing a second-quarter fumble that teammate Khalil Davis recovered.

Tryon, who opted out of his junior season at the UW last year and made himself available for the NFL draft, has been a training-camp sensation for the Super Bowl champions.

In a 23-16 victory over the Texans to close out the exhibition season, the 6-foot-5, 259-pound rookie and 32nd and final pick of the first round came up with 5 tackles, including a pair of quarterback hits.

Everybody's getting on the bandwagon of the now Tryon-Shoyinka, who recently added his father's name to the back of his jersey, same as he did with the Huskies.

“He’s a beast,” Bucs' defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor said of the newcomer. “He’s a monster. I think he’s going to be a great asset to our team in all aspects. Even on special teams, [special-teams coach] Keith Armstrong always throws him in there for covering kicks and stuff, but he’s a monster."

Tryon quickly has become a Tampa Bay favorite for his playmaking ability that has exceeded anyone's expectations.

In the Bucs' exhibition opener against Cincinnati, a 19-14 defeat, Tryon laid a crunching hit on Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen that ended up all over social media. He drew a roughing penalty that an official, after later viewing a replay, admitted to Tryon that his crew blew the play.

He had 3 tackles and another sack against the Tennessee Titans and former Husky teammate Elijah Molden in a 34-3 loss.

And now Tryon's hit on the Texans' Taylor has become another social-media sensation.

