The Most Comprehensive Look at Elijah Molden as an NFL Draft Prospect

See where and what our Raiders Nation expert has in store for the elite Husky defensive back.

This NFL draft at the back end of the pandemic is going to be so much different for the University of Washington football program than it was at the front end. So much healthier in terms of pro careers.

Last April, just two Huskies had their names called.

Quarterback Jacob Eason in the fourth round, center Nick Harris in the fifth.

That was it.

The school was poised to announce and celebrate the good fortune of so many other football players, but it didn't happen.

This was a huge disappointment for the UW, especially the nine other guys left to sign as undrafted free agents.

This time, the draft analysts are forecasting that defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and edge rusher Joe Tryon will be late first-rounders.

And don't lose sight of Elijah Molden.

The NFL talent scouts haven't.

Raiders Nation of our Sports Illustrated/Fan Nation network likes the Husky defensive back — is he a pro cornerback or a free safety? — as a possible second-rounder, as someone the Las Vegas Raiders should consider picking up.

Molden would look good roaming the secondary behind that very active Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton, another former Husky, wouldn't he?

In the most comprehensive look at Molden's game yet, Darin Alexander Baydoun of Raiders Nation breaks down the defensive back's strengths and weaknesses. It's highly detailed and informative. It's fair. You can read the scouting report here.

Last fall, Molden returned for an abbreviated four-game senior season for the Huskies, unlike Onwuzurike and Tryon, who opted out, and he was as productive as ever, only enhancing his pro prospects.

While invited to the Senior Bowl that was played last month, Molden reluctantly passed on the all-star game, nursing some minor injury. But that was a minor setback.

He's got two months before he becomes an NFL draftee, following his father Alex, who was the 11th overall pick from Oregon in 1996. Alex, of course, played eight seasons for the New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers and Detroit Lions.

Elijah Molden is good for at least eight himself.

