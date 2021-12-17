Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Isaiah Thomas

    He's Back! Thomas Joins Player-Strapped Lakers on 10-Day Contract

    Former Husky continues his push to overcome a bad hip and regain NBA job security.
    Look who's back.

    On Friday, Isaiah Thomas returned to the NBA by signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are struggling to keep a full roster because of injuries and COVID-19.

    The former University of Washington guard joins the Lakers for the second time in four years after playing 17 games with Los Angeles during the 2017-18 season.

    The Lakers are one of eight NBA franchises that have employed him in what will now be his 11th season in the pros. 

    Since injuring a hip and having surgery, Thomas has been battling to get back in the league and stay for five years now. 

    However, it's been a struggle for him to regain the quickness that once made him a 28-point scorer and a feared offensive player across the NBA. He's appeared in just 87 games since injuring the hip.

    A year ago, Thomas had a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans and averaged 7.7 points in three games but he wasn't re-signed.

    He comes to the Lakers after appearing in a G League game for Michigan's Grand Rapids Gold, one in which he scored 42 points on 16-for-30 shooting and collected 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals. 

    The Lakers had to apply for a hardship to sign Thomas because of the 15-man roster limitations under normal times. They currently have six players with questionable health.

