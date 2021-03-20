Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Time for Desmond Trufant to Bear Down, Signs with Chicago

The former UW cornerback will have a chance to extend his family NFL streak to 19 seasons.
The NFL isn't finished with the Trufants just yet. 

Desmond Trufant, the third of three cornerback brothers, will sign a one-year, free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN, potentially extending the family streak of having at least one of the siblings play in the league for 18 consecutive seasons. 

A former University of Washington corner, this Trufant recently was released after one season with the Detroit Lions, limited to six games because of a bothersome hamstring injury. He'd been signed to a 2-year, $20 million contract. A one-time No. 1 draft pick, he previously spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who released him.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Trufant is the youngest of three brothers who've made it to the NFL, each of whom played for different college teams. Marcus Trufant, a 5-11, 199-pounder who played collegiately for Washington State, spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2003-12). The 5-7, 170-pound Isaiah Trufant, an Eastern Washington product, pulled on a uniform for four seasons with the New York Jets (2010-13).

A Pro Bowler in 2013, Trufant has been a starter in all 103 games in which he's appeared. He has 14 career interceptions, 83 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles and 7 fumble recoveries. 

At the UW as a Steve Sarkisian recruit, Trufant started 47 games over four seasons, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors and served as a team captain as a senior in 2012.

