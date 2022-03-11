Skip to main content

Former Husky LB Travis Feeney Resurfaces as USFL Draftee

The California native seems eager to play for the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Travis Feeney, a well-traveled outside linebacker since leaving the University of Washington football program, turned up on Thursday as an eight-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Bandits of the new USFL restart.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Feeney, who played for the Huskies from 2011 to 2015, is just looking for steady game time again, something that has eluded him over the past six football seasons.

"Let's do it!" he tweeted after learning of his draft position.

Feeney now finds himself in Tampa Bay, a football city friendly to former Huskies, especially defensive players. The NFL's Buccaneers, of course, employ defensive tackles Vita Vea and Benning Potoa'e, plus outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

The California native initially went to the Pittsburgh Steelers as a 2016 sixth-round draft pick and the 220th player chosen. He was an NFL combine sensation with a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical leap. He spent his first pro season as a practice-squad player for both the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints.

He briefly spent time with the San Diego Fleet of the AAF before that start-up football league disappeared.

Feeney next turned to the CFL, joining the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts as a practice-team player, beginning in 2019.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When the CFL canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeney opted out of his Toronto contract.

He turned to the Jousters of the Spring League before going back to the Argonauts.

At the UW, Feeney was a second-team All-Pac-12 player who finished his career with 248 tackles, including 15.5 sacks. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Kamren Fabiculanan heads for the locker room after the Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 31): Kam Fab Had Tough 2021 Season, Looks to Bounce Back

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Kobe Johnson of USC and Terrell Brown tussle for the ball.
Basketball

UW Give Trojans Tourney Scare Before Giving In

By Dan Raley11 hours ago
Troy Stevenson, at left, is a sophomore already touring schools such as Virginia Tech.
Recruiting

UW Offers an Iron Horse, a South Carolina Corner Ahead of his Time

By Dan Raley14 hours ago
Mike Hopkins had everyone laughing in the news conference.
Basketball

Following Opening Win, Hopkins Keeps Things Loose in Las Vegas

By Dan Raley19 hours ago
Robert Upshaw, Jernard Jarreau and Andrew Andrews celebrate a Wooden Classic win in 2014.
Basketball

Huskies Will Play in Wooden Legacy Event Next November

By Dan Raley23 hours ago
Julius Irvin
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 29): Irvin Had a Chance to Start, Deserves Another

By Dan RaleyMar 10, 2022
Jacob Page and JaMarcus Shephard get reacquainted.
Recruiting

Huskies Use Past Shephard Connection to Offer Tennessee Receiver

By Dan RaleyMar 10, 2022
PJ Fuller and Lazar Stefanovic or Utah scrap for a loose ball.
Basketball

Bajema's Early Splurge Helps Huskies Oust Utah

By Dan RaleyMar 10, 2022