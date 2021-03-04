Trufant Family NFL Streak in Jeopardy with Pending Release of Desmond

The former Husky cornerback reportedly will be looking for a new team with his coming release in Detroit.

The NFL has had at least one Trufant in the league, sometimes more, for every season since 2003.

Eighteen consecutive years.

That streak could be in jeopardy after it was reported by ESPN on Wednesday the Detroit Lions will release veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant in two weeks, presumably as a cost-cutting measure as the Motor City franchise goes through a coaching change, quarterback trade and significant housecleaning.

Or probably not.

A former University of Washington defender, Trufant has played eight NFL seasons, the first seven with the Atlanta Falcons, but was limited to just six games in his single season with the Lions by a hamstring injury.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Trufant is the youngest of three brothers who've made it to the league. Marcus Trufant, a 5-11, 199-pounder who played collegiately for Washington State, spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2003-12). The 5-7, 170-pound Isaiah Trufant, an Eastern Washington product, lasted four seasons with the New York Jets (2010-13).

Both Desmond and Marcus were first-round draft picks, going as the No. 22 and 11 picks in 2013 and 2003, respectively, while Isaiah went undrafted.

All three have scored NFL touchdowns. Marcus reached the end zone twice on two of his 21 interceptions. Desmond, who has 14 interceptions, has run back a pair of recovered fumbles for touchdowns. Isaiah scored on a blocked-punt return.

Desmond Trufant knocks the ball away from Jimmy Graham. Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

Desmond Trufant, a first-team All-Pac-12 pick for the UW in 2012 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, likely won't have much trouble finding another NFL team. He signed a two-year, $20-million contract with Detroit, which will owe him $3.5 million in guaranteed money for this upcoming season.

He's started all 103 games that he's suited up for in the NFL. He's just 30. Teams are always looking for new cornerbacks.

Trufant's release helps the Lions clear cap space to help pay for the acquisition of quarterback Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the Lions' Matthew Stafford.

The Lions began last season with four former UW players on the roster, tied with the Arizona Cardinal for the most in the NFL. However, wide receiver Marvin Hall was waived in December and picked up by the Cleveland Browns.

Starting defensive tackle Danny Shelton, a Trufant teammate with the Huskies, remains with the Lions, as does reserve tight end Hunter Bryant.

