Tryon Makes More Draft Inroads — Kiper Likes Him in First Round

The former University of Washington outside linebacker turned up among the top 32 players in another mock draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting greedy now.

They've got Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski.

Vita Vea.

A Super Bowl team.

A Super Bowl at home!

Are we leaving anything out?

Oh yeah, according to draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., this aggressive and intuitive Floridian franchise will select former University of Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon at No. 31 come April.

Makes sense.

The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Tryon has been in Florida, working out, since he opted out of his junior and senior seasons with the Huskies.

The guy basically has turned himself into Charles Atlas and could start making the body-building contest rounds from Miami to Pensacola.

Instead, he's huffing and puffing to try and line up beside Vea on the Buccaneers' defensive front.

In Tampa.

Kiper's reasoning for matching Tryon and Tampa Bay in the next pick fest:

"Like the Saints, Tampa Bay has a few priority free agents on the defensive side of the ball, including Shaq Barrett, Ndamukong Suh and Lavonte David. Unlike the Saints, though, the Bucs have the cap space to bring them back if they want to. After general manager Jason Licht filled holes with his top two picks in last April's draft — Tristan Wirts and Antoine Winfield Jr. were instant impact players — he can do that again with Tryon, who had eight sacks in 2019 but opted out of this past season. With Jason Pierre-Paul now 32, Tampa could use edge rushers. That's 6-5 Tryon. Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon is another option — he could replace Suh. (Also, Bucs fans, remember that we're using ESPN's FPI to project the order here, and it favors the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.)

Draft analysts are noticing the kid from Renton, Washington.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Networks and ESPN last week had Tryon pegged at No. 29 in his latest mock draft, going to ... the Buccaneers.

Kiper has six Alabama players listed ahead of Tryon on his draft board.

He likes Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1., going to Jacksonville.

The state of Florida is getting everything.

Counting Tryon, he has just three Pac-12 players among this top 32, also slotting Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell at No. 5 to the Cincinnati Bengals and USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker going at No. 14 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's Kiper's wish list:

Mel Kiper's ESPN Mock Draft

1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Jets: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR LSU

4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

5. Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

6. Eagles: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7. Lions: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

8. Panthers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

9. Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

10. Cowboys: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

11. Giants: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

12. 49ers: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

13. Chargers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

14. Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/G, USC

15. Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16. Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

17. Raiders: Jean Phillips, DE, Miami

18. Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

19. Washington: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

20. Bears: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

21. Colts: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

22. Titans: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

23. Jets: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

24. Steelers: Zaven Collins, OLB/DE, Tulsa

25. Jaguars: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

26. Browns: Aaron Robinson, DB, UCF

27. Ravens: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

28. Saints: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

29. Packers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

30. Bills: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

31. Buccaneers: Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

32. Chiefs: Azeez Ojulari, OLB/DE, Georgia

