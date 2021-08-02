Tryon Off to Good Start, Prompts Ultimate Coaching Compliment

Joe Tryon was an opt-out at the University of Washington last season because of the pandemic, and then a first-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and in some ways a risky selection after so much down time.

It was almost as if a full cleaning crew would need to be called in to knock all the rust off Tryon and polish him up.

After just a few days of training camp, the skeptics can stand down.

The rookie edge rusher from Renton, Washington, looks all shiny and new.

Tryon instead is responsible for prompting one of the best — if not the best — preseason coaching quotes yet.

When asked if the former Husky outside linebacker was meeting expectations, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a succinct answer:

“Oh, more than that. He hasn't been in pads in, what, two years? He's whipping a lot of guys' asses. That says a lot about him. He's carving out a real, real nice role for himself."

For Tryon to draw such praise so soon is a testament to his talent. He was drafted No. 32, with the last pick in the opening round, and had he played last season with the Huskies, chances are he would have gone a lot higher as a first-rounder.

It worked out well for him, joining the Super Bowl champs. He's also learning from the best in a pair of elite edge rushers in Bucs starters Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.

“I pretty much have been shadowing Shaq and JPP,” Tryon told reporters after Saturday’s practice. “In the meeting rooms they’re dissecting film, telling us how we should do it and just watching what they do and trying to implement it into my game. Already I see strides. It’s a blessing to be in this position."

Of course, Arians, in his quaint coaching demeanor, has noticed.

