Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Tryon Off to Good Start, Prompts Ultimate Coaching Compliment

The former Husky edge rusher draws high praise from Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
Author:
Publish date:

Joe Tryon was an opt-out at the University of Washington last season because of the pandemic, and then a first-round draft pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and in some ways a risky selection after so much down time.

It was almost as if a full cleaning crew would need to be called in to knock all the rust off Tryon and polish him up.

After just a few days of training camp, the skeptics can stand down.

The rookie edge rusher from Renton, Washington, looks all shiny and new.

Tryon instead is responsible for prompting one of the best — if not the best — preseason coaching quotes yet.

When asked if the former Husky outside linebacker was meeting expectations, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a succinct answer:

“Oh, more than that. He hasn't been in pads in, what, two years? He's whipping a lot of guys' asses. That says a lot about him. He's carving out a real, real nice role for himself."

For Tryon to draw such praise so soon is a testament to his talent. He was drafted No. 32, with the last pick in the opening round, and had he played last season with the Huskies, chances are he would have gone a lot higher as a first-rounder.

It worked out well for him, joining the Super Bowl champs. He's also learning from the best in a pair of elite edge rushers in Bucs starters Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.

“I pretty much have been shadowing Shaq and JPP,” Tryon told reporters after Saturday’s practice. “In the meeting rooms they’re dissecting film, telling us how we should do it and just watching what they do and trying to implement it into my game. Already I see strides. It’s a blessing to be in this position."

Of course, Arians, in his quaint coaching demeanor, has noticed. 

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Jacob Eason is the Colts starter for now.
Husky Legends

It's Eason's Job to Lose in Indy as Wentz Heads to Surgery

Joe Tryon has fit in well with the Bucs so far.
Husky Legends

Tryon Off to Good Start, Prompts Ultimate Coaching Compliment

Jalil Tucker has cut his choices to UW, Oregon and Florida State.
Recruiting

San Diego Cornerback Pares His Choices to UW, 2 Others

Taki Taimani became a starter in 2020.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Taimani Needs to Turn Experience into Disruption

Isendre Ahfua has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Isendre Ahfua, a Mountainous Kid from the Neighborhood

CT Pan chips on during a PGA Tour event.
Husky Legends

C.T. Pan Adds to Husky Olympic Medal Count By Winning 7-Player Playoff

Noa Ngalu goes through D-line drills.
Football

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Noa Ngalu Couldn't Lose in the Spring Game

Jake Browning was Minnesota's only available quarterback.
Husky Legends

Browning Joins Eason as Emergency No. 1 NFL Quarterback