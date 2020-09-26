SI.com
Tryon Gets in a Workout for All to See — He's Not Coming Back

Dan Raley

Joe Tryon is lifting, running, grimacing.

From the looks of the tweet he posted on Saturday, he's in Florida or some other warm-weather state, exhaustively sculpting his body as he gets ready for the NFL draft in seven months.

As he moves from station to station, the former University of Washington outside linebacker, who passed up his final two seasons of eligibility, offers a message to his Twitter followers, one set to a steady music background.

"All I can say is don't let nobody stop you from being great," he said between vigorous reps and somewhat out of breath. "It's a choice you make when you wake up. It's all I can say man."

Actually, what wasn't said by Tryon comes through loud and clear.

Where other college football players have been opting back in since the Big Ten and Pac-12 restored their football seasons, Tryon won't be one of them.

It's clear he's set his football path and it doesn't include college football. 

He's not coming back. 

Tryon, in the video clip, actually seems a lot less boyish than when we last saw the sophomore defender at the Las Vegas Bowl in December. He's a man now, pursuing his pro football dream.

He's got short-cropped blond hair. He looks business-like. He looks like a pro.

Everything about him seems a lot less collegiate. He's signed with an agent and he's on a maniacal workout schedule.

For Tryon, it's full speed ahead in the grown-up world of pro football.

