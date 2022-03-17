Tryon-Shoyinka Poised to Become Starter for Bucs

The former University of Washington edge rusher could take on greater NFL responsibility.

The big story in Tampa Bay, of course, is that Tom Brady got back together with the Buccaneers. Vita Vea married his longtime girlfriend. Oh yeah, the franchise is still very much enamored with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

With all of that other business settled, one of the pressing NFL issues remaining in Central Florida is this: Will Tryon-Shoyinka, the former University of Washington playmaker, replace Jason Pierre-Paul as the Bucs' starting outside linebacker?

Pierre-Paul emerged as a Super Bowl hero for the Bucs just two years ago, but he's 33 now, coming off shoulder surgery for a torn rotator cuff that limited him this past season and he continues to struggle with knee issues. He dropped from 9.5 sacks to 2.5 in a season's time.

Thirty-three also is an age where NFL franchises seriously start looking in other directions — see former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, though not Tom Brady.

Tryon-Shoyinka, who last April was the 32nd draft pick of the first round, had the Tampa fan base excited early on with his ability to get into opposing backfields before tailing off some coming down the stretch.

However, it was surmised the former Husky edge rusher simply hit an endurance wall while playing a 17-game regular season for the first time while opting out of the 2020 campaign at the UW.

Joe Tryon-Yoshinka celebrates one of his four NFL sacks in 2021. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Tryon-Shoyinka is well aware that the veteran Pierre-Paul might not be re-signed by the franchise, telling Bucs media followers, "I'd love to have the opportunity. If the opportunity comes, I'll be ready for it. Time will tell."

The coaching staff and front office have not lost any of their affection for their Northwest import, especially Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians, who thinks Tryon-Shoyinka is versatile enough to play inside and outside linebacker in the NFL.

“I think he can do both – that’s what is great about him,” Arians said recently. “He is going to be a premier outside guy as he learns to use his strength more, and not always relying on all that speed. But yeah, I think he is going to be a dominant player outside.”

The 6-foot-5, 259-pound Tryon-Shoyinka turned in the following rookie stat line for the Bucs: 6 starts in 17 games, 29 tackles, 5 tackles for lost yards, 4 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht seemed more than satisfied with Tryon-Shoyinka's debut season, suggesting only that the young defender keep progressing.

“We thought he made some big steps,” Licht told Bucs Report. "He played mostly in rotation. He’s going to have to get a little bit stronger and a little bit more disciplined in the run game. But that will come.”

And Pierre-Paul may go.

