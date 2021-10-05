Tryon-Shoyinka's Glorious NFL Weekend: Start, Sacks, Brady Handshake

October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:
Player(s)
Joe Tryon, Tom Brady

Tryon-Shoyinka's Glorious NFL Weekend: First Start, Sacks, Brady Handshake

Pro football life keeps getting better and better for one-time Husky edge rusher.
Author:

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, what have you done for us lately?

Well, plenty this past weekend.

The former University of Washington edge rusher made his first NFL start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, picked up his first two pro sacks against New England on a Sunday Night Football broadcast for the entire country to see and capped the evening with a viral photo of him and Tom Brady sharing a celebratory moment.

It's hard to remember another Husky alum who, four outings into his NFL career, has acclimated so well to the pro game in such a short amount of time.

The 6-foot-5, 259-pound Tryon Shoyinka twice splattered Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, a fellow rookie, for sacks. 

Imagine that, a Washington player having his way with one from Alabama.

Brady, who was a Michigan senior the year that Tryon was born, appears to be a big fan of his new teammate, as the accompanying photo demonstrates.

For that matter, Bucs coach Bruce Arians is a huge supporter of his precocious first-round draft pick, addressing the new guy's play practically every week in glowing terms. This past one was no exception.

"He's fun to watch," Arians said of Tryon-Shoyinka at his Monday press briefing. "He's got a ton of talent and he plays really, really hard, hard and fast. He's one of those guys, too, who's just going to get better and better the more he understands the pro game, that speed isn't only the rush, that power helps, too. He's got both of those things."

Outside of the pair of sacks, Arians liked how Tryon-Shoyinka in one instance held his ground on the corner, fending off three blocks that came at him.

"The biggest thing is staying in his gap and not trying to jump underneath a block and make a play," the coach said. "He's not bad at all right now. He read the crack swing and jumped outside the crack block and blew everybody up. That's what we expect him to do."

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Tom Brady and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka celebrate after beating the Pats.
Husky Legends

Tryon-Shoyinka's Glorious NFL Weekend: Start, Sacks, Brady Handshake

21 seconds ago
Huskies huddle near end of OSU game.
Football

Lake's Explanation for 2-3 Husky Start Offered in a Nutshell

1 hour ago
Former UW football player Hakim Weatherspoon is a visiting professor at his alma mater.
Football

Ex-Husky Hakim Weatherspoon Has His Head in the Clouds — That's a Good Thing

1 hour ago
Joe Tryon celebrates the Bucs' 19-17 win over New England.
Football

Tryon-Shoyinka's Pair of Sacks Top NFL Husky Outings

16 hours ago
osu video
Football

4th and Inches Podcast: Taking Another Look at the Oregon State Loss

22 hours ago
Players greet each other at the end of Saturday's game at Reser Stadium.
Football

UW Tight-Ends Coach Hurt at OSU; ZTF Getting Closer to Return

Oct 4, 2021
The Huskies huddle against Cal.
Football

Huskies Haven't Been Able to Draw a Straight Line to Success

Oct 4, 2021
Patrick O'Brien and Tristan Gebbia, once QB teammates at Nebraska, chat before the UW-OSU game.
Football

A Chance Meeting for a Pair of Nebraska QB Transfers

Oct 3, 2021