Tryon Was Mic'd Up for His NFL Debut and Had Final Word

The former University of Washington edge rusher seemed to enjoy himself on his big night.

Joe Tryon not only had to watch what he did in his NFL debut, but the rookie edge rusher for the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to be careful about what he said.

The former University of Washington stalwart agreed to be mic'd up against the Cincinnati Bengals and offered an interesting personal play-by-play.

Tryon could be heard pumping himself up to do something noteworthy as he prowled the line of scrimmage.

"All right, Joe," he told himself. "Let's go. Tap in, baby. Tap in, let's go. Get up the field. Game-changing play, let's go. Game-changing play, let's go. We do this."

Joe apparently was listening to alter-ego Joe.

Amid all sorts of grunts and groans, Tryon zipped around the right side of the Cincinnati offensive line and flattened Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen.

His reaction to the play was priceless.

"That's [bleeping] easy," Tryon said in celebration. "That's [bleeping] easy."

He apologized for drawing a helmet-to-helmet penalty on the play, but he was still giddy about it all, even laughing.

Back on the sideline, Tryon explained to a teammate how he was mic'd up and made a joke that he would only be offering what amounted to animal noises.

On the field again, he called out a Cincinnati lineman for holding, still laughing about it all.

When it was all over, Tryon encountered an old Husky teammate, tight end Drew Sample, now with the Bengals, who posed a question to him.

"Why are you abusing our [bleeping] tackles like that?" Sample asked impishly.

They hugged and exchanged well wishes for what lay ahead.

"Have a good season this year, man," Tryon told Sample. "Keep ballin' man."

