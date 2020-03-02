HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Blaise Chappell Made Them Go Out Kicking and Screaming

Dan Raley

Please don't use the "R" word to describe me.

Blaise Chappell made this simple request, having heard enough annoying Rudy comparisons from his brother through the years.

Fair enough. 

That other guy, whose Notre Dame ultimate underdog story was made into a motion picture, pulled on a uniform for just one college football game and stepped on the field for only a handful of plays.

Chappell differed from this wannabe player.

While similarly short in stature and long on determination and never on scholarship for Washington, Chappell was a kick-blocking specialist who the Huskies relied on to unnerve opposing placekicker and punters.  

And he did, lettering for two seasons.

In other words, Chappell played.

Take that Rudy.  

He used a quick first step to continually dive at these kickers, arms outstretched, and make them remember him. 

Chappell likes to think his special-teams antics caused Michigan's barefoot booter Todd Schlopy, shown in the above photo, to miss a late 32-yard field goal in 1983, enabling the Huskies to pull out a thrilling 25-24 victory.

"I certainly wasn't a household name," he said. "But I wouldn't have traded it for anything. We were a final line between winning and losing games."

Today, this man of Native-American descent (Cowlitz tribe) a special-education teacher's assistant for Seattle Public Schools and a Costco cashier and a jack of all trades for the wholesaler. He coached football for two decades at Garfield, Mercer Island and West Seattle high schools. It's been a long journey.

Chappell arrived at the UW from Seattle's O'Dea High but was a student only as a freshman. 

He found he missed football.

He walked on in 1982, but the 5-foot-7, 162-pounder wasn't invited to spring football. 

However, Chappell received unlimited weight-room access and he got himself in football shape. 

He suited up for a couple of games that fall, but just watched.

In the spring of 1983, Chappell finally got the attention of the other players and the coaching staff with his quickness.

"Jimmy Mora encouraged me to rush kicks," he said of the then-Husky linebacker and later high-profile coach. "I picked it up pretty quick."

Chappell blocked several kicks in practice one day, to the point that then-assistant coach Gary Pinkel shooed him out of the drill so they could get things done on the kicking end of it.

For the 1983 opener at Northwestern, Chappell was a special-teams starter for the first time, followed by that aforementioned Michigan game. He played a lot that season and he felt needed.

However, the life of a walk-on player offers no guarantee other than continuous struggle. 

Chappell got sick early the next season and and answered to a new special-teams coach in Bill Harris, who made it clear he wasn't partial to non-scholarship players. He drew one solitary play in 1984.

"I contemplated quitting," he said. "Jimmy Rodgers talked me out of it."

Chappell reclaimed his playing time in 1985, regularly making kickers nervous again and finishing up in the Freedom Bowl. He lettered again, felt needed and wanted. 

No, they didn't carry him off the field and or make a movie about him like Rudy. Yet this special-teams dervish had showed staying power and felt like he'd accomplished something. For a walk-on, he'd had a nice Husky career.

"It was a great feeling knowing it was over," he said, "and that I'd stuck it out to the end."

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eason's Combine Reaction: A Mixed Bag More Than Ever

If any NFL teams think the Washington quarterback is the answer and a first-rounder, they're not tipping their hands.

Dan Raley

Roy: 'Thought Quade Green Loss Would Be Challenging'

Former UW standout says it's not difficult to see why the current team is struggling. His Husky team went through similar issues until settling on a playmaker.

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: UW Falls to WSU on Senior Night

On Senior Night, Husky fans got a chance to say farewell to the seniors. There wasn't much else to celebrate. The Huskies fell to their cross-state rival, 78-74. With the loss the Huskies dropped to 13-16 and will finish the regular season under .500.

Mike Martin

by

Ryguy3

Behind the Numbers: Huskies Fall to WSU on Senior Night

On Friday night, the Washington State Cougars completed the sweep of the state rivalry series, winning 78-74. Washington fell three games under .500 on the season with two regular-regular season games remaining. Those are the numbers everyone knows. Mike Martin looks Behind the Numbers.

Mike Martin

Huskies Lose the Game, Show Some Postgame Feistiness

Carter intercedes on UW teammate's behalf over question he doesn't like.

Dan Raley

UW Basketball Team Returns to Losing Ways, Falls to WSU

Cougars, led by their Seattle-area players, complete season sweep of last-place Huskies.

Dan Raley

by

Ryguy3

How Brandon Roy Became a Great Coach: 'Mom Said Keep Your Ego Out Of It'

Former NBA All-Star and UW standout has been a huge coaching success at the high school level. It's simple. He just listens to the woman who raised him.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Kaila's Keys for Beating the Washington State Cougars at Home on Senior Night

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin breaks down her "Kaila's Keys" for the Washington Huskies to extend their win streak at home on senior night as they host the Washington State Cougars

Kaila Olin

2020 Eye On Recruiting: The Heart of Texas

Once he took over as Washington football coach, Jimmy Lake said he planned on turning the Huskies more aggressive. More aggressive in playcalling. More aggressive on the recruiting trail. With 17 UW scholarship offers extended to players in Texas, Lake looks to capitalize on the football-crazy state.

Mike Martin

by

Ct33

Timmons' Farewell Tour: Ultimate Team Player Set to Finish UW Career

New Zealander's best attribute as a Husky reserve and part-time starter has been his ability to weather all storms.

Dan Raley