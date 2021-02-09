When These Brothers Get Together, It's No NBA Holiday — But It Should Be

The basketball siblings from the UW and UCLA have shared the court three times now.

Call it a brotherly triple triple.

Or a paid NBA Holiday.

Certainly it's all about family.

For the third time in 14 months, the three Holiday siblings — Justin, Jrue and Aaron — have played together in an NBA game, a feat performed only by this particular strain of hoops DNA.

When they're all on the floor, it's like one big backyard pick-up game.

In their most recent family reunion in Milwaukee played last Wednesday, Jrue and the Bucks roughed up the Indiana Pacers and his bros Justin and Aaron to the tune of 130-110.

One Holiday was better than two.

Aaron and Justin Holiday are Indiana teammates. USA TODAY Sports

Jrue, a 6-foot-3 point guard from UCLA and playing in his 12th NBA season, started the game, played 27 minutes and turned in the following well-rounded Bucks stat line: 11 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Justin, the former 6-6 University of Washington swingman and now in his eighth NBA season, started for Indiana and scored a Holiday-high 15 points that night with 8 rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Finally, the 6-foot Aaron, who is the little brother, another ex-UCLA guard and a third-year pro, came off the bench for the Pacers and scored 11 points with 2 assists.

This was the most even matchup stat-wise of the three games involving these basketball-minded brothers.

On December 28, 2019, they played together for the first time while Jrue was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans against his Pacers-employed brothers.

Jrue scored 24 and Aaron 20 as starters, and Justin came off he bench and went scoreless in the Pelicans' 120-98 victory in the Louisiana city. More than 30 Holiday relatives and friends traveled to New Orleans for the historic game.

The three siblings played once more late last season in Indianapolis. On February 8, 2020, Jrue led the Pelicans to a 124-117 victory by piling up 31 points. Justin and Aaron were subs that night for the Pacers, scoring 7 and 2 points, respectively.

In the three meetings involving the three Holiday brothers, Jrue is 3-0 against the others. Payback by the others will have to wait.

They don't play again this season.

Three Holiday brothers play in the same game at the same time in 2019. Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

