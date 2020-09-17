SI.com
Who is Kevin Richardson? Better Yet, Who is Kevin 'James' Richardson?

Dan Raley

Kevin Richardson remains one of the strongest University of Washington football players in school history, someone who set weight-lifting records. 

He was a crossover player for Husky programs in 1972-76 headed up by coaches Jim Owens and Don James, a starter at times on both offense and defense.

He's gone very public about his 1977 brush with suicide. He's writing an honest book about the anguish and the recovery from his ordeal.

Anything else?

Yes, he's Kevin "James" Richardson. 

Don't forget the quote marks.

"I've always liked the name James," Richardson said.

Well after he left the Washington football team, this former defensive tackle legally changed his middle name in 1985.

Enamored with Don James, right?

That's only part of it.

Taking stock of his time with the Huskies, Kevin noted how he played for coach Jim Owens, defensive coordinator Jim Lambright, defensive coordinator Jim Mora and coach Don James.

Four Jameses, four quarters in a football game.

His paternal grandfather was christened James Washington Richardson. 

He also was enamored with the initials of radio station KJR, and that now recognized him.

As one of the UW founders of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Richardson can quote from the book of James in the Bible. 

Richardson also greatly disliked his given middle name "Ralph." 

That had to go. 

"You hear the name Ralph and you thinking of someone puking their guts out," he said.

And those quotes?

Richardson is savvy for making himself findable in the public eye.

"With search engine optimization and Google Analytics, by putting it in quotes, and I come to the top of a search every time," he said. "It has multiple connotations."

