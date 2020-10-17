With Philip Rivers Stumbling, Guess Whose Name Came Up?

Philip Rivers is getting roasted in Indianapolis this week.

He's thrown more interceptions for the Colts — 5 — than he has touchdown passes — 4 — in this pandemic-disrupting season.

The Cleveland Browns victimized Rivers twice in last Sunday's 32-23 victory, with safety Ronnie Harrison's scintillating 47-yard pick-six return to begin the second half the most damaging blow.

While the Colts are a credible 3-2, people aren't happy at all with Rivers. They expected much more from the veteran quarterback. Now some are even calling for head.

Five weeks into the season, the inexplicable has happened. Or maybe, considering the fickleness of the NFL, it's not that surprising at all.

There's been a call for an unlikely replacement.

Believe it or not, Jacob Eason's name came up.

Ryan Stanos of Horseshoe Heroes is the most visible impatient one, writing the following this week:

"Rivers is clearly a guy that can't help you win a championship. Did his time with the Chargers not teach us anything? It might be time to see what Indianapolis has in Jacob Eason. His turnovers can't be any worse, and he would be developing along a really good offensive line. It might be a prudent move. After all, Rivers already is making rookie mistakes. What's the difference?"

Well.

Eason, the rookie from the University of Washington, has been on the inactive list so far this season, biding his time behind Rivers and Jacoby Brissett.

Indianapolis coach Frank Reich downplayed the Rivers pushback and also suggested the franchise wasn't willing to rushing the development of its rookie quarterback.

Here's thinking the Colts aren't anywhere close to getting Eason on the field, but it's noteworthy others would even bring it up.

