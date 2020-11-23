Road to 1991 Perfection: With Emtman, It was Always Beware of Dog

Kris Rongen took part in a 3-on-3 drill in 1991 that matched up Husky offensive and defensive linemen. With rambunctious All-America defensive tackle Steve Emtman in the middle of this mayhem, it wasn't a healthy situation.

Rongen actually got off easy that day — he only hyperextended his elbow.

He was an innocent victim of friendly fire involving Emtman, who got into it with offensive guard Pete Kaligis, the strongest player on this University of Washington team.

"I was getting off the turf and my arm was extended," Rongen recalled. "Steve owned Pete and Pete didn't like that, and he threw Emtman on my elbow. I hyperextended my elbow to the wrong side of my arm."

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW's 1991 national championship team. We're in week 11 of this throwback series, Apple Cup week. The Huskies leveled Washington State in the rivalry game 56-21.

We have a number of Emtman remembrances coming up as told by his former Washington teammates. This one compilation reads like a major accident report. Plenty of medical attention was required, too.

While Rongen ended up somewhat deformed in appearance, others were not quite so fortunate.

Quarterback Mark Brunell needed knee surgery after getting sandwiched by outside linebacker Donald Jones and Emtman during '91 spring practice. He was supposed to be off limits to contact that afternoon. Competitiveness overruled the safety procedures in place.

"It got to be a joke, like Steve's hurt a lot of guys, stay away from him," Brunell said.

Nose guard Tyrone Rogers required a knee operation in the spring of 1990 to repair torn ligaments following a collision with Emtman — and they played side by side.

"It seems like when he's around somebody gets hurt," Rodgers said back then.

Center David Isley suffered a broken leg while pass blocking and having Emtman fall on him — and they were roommates at the time.

"He had to drive me to all of my doctor appointments," Isley said.

Nebraska fullback Omar Soto recounted after his game with Washington how he broke his leg after he ran the ball and Emtman and Cornhusker offensive guard Will Shields fell on him. At least that's what he remembers.

"That was 595 pounds there," Soto said.

There's a good chance that Emtman might have felt like 595 pounds all by himself because after another look at video of the game the UW player was the only one visible on the tackle.

Inside linebacker Chico Fraley had to play with a cast on his right hand after he made a tackle in the '91 USC game and Emtman crashed into the pile.

Defensive end Andy Mason avoided torn limbs and broken bones in his time around Emtman because he always made sure he knew where the overaggressive guy was at all times.

"It's dangerous," Mason said back then. "You have to understand he's so intense, so strong and so fast, you don't realize the damage that can be done. I've been run over by Steve and just been leveled. I think that's why I'm so fast — I don't want to get hurt."

As for Rongen, who's now a state corrections officer who's been shot and wounded in the line of duty, he considered himself fortunate that he encountered only a flying Emtman who rearranged his hinge. His pain and inconvenience was minimal. He made the best of this predicament with a spindled elbow.

"The rest of the season, I just played with it wrapped up," Rongen said.

