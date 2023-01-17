Skip to main content

2 Weeks from Next Sign Date, UW Offers Bellevue Cornerback

Ishaan Daniels was a ballboy for the Wolverines when Budda Baker was the headliner.
The University of Washington football team apparently can't have enough cornerbacks, especially after they were running on empty most of this past season.

On Monday, the Husky coaching staff made a scholarship offer to Ishaan Daniels, a speedy defender and Class of 2023 recruit from Bellevue High School in suburban Seattle.

The Wolverines' two-time All-State selection now holds offers from the UW, Washington State and Arizona, plus several from the military academies, Ivy League and smaller schools. He doesn't have long to make up his mind. The next recruiting signing date is February 1.

A two-way player, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Daniels helped one-time perennial state-champion Bellevue win its first 3A title in eight years in 2021 and into the semifinals this past season.

Daniels has grown up around the Bellevue program, serving as a ballboy when Budda Baker was the Wolverines' headliner a decade ago before Baker played for the UW and now in the NFL.

"It was cool to just watch him ball out," Daniels said in 2021. "It inspires me to keep grinding like him and maybe I can follow in his footsteps."

While a little on the slender side, which might account for his limited number of FBS suitors, he brings flat-out speed to the equation, even piling up 189 yards and 3 touchdowns early in the season in a game against Lake Stevens. 

