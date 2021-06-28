Coming Off Big Weekend, Utah Defensive Lineman Commits to UW

Ben Roberts makes his pledge to the Huskies official before the July dead period arrives.

Ben Roberts, a defensive lineman from East High in South Jordan, Utah -- a school the University of Washington has tapped before -- committed to the Huskies on Sunday after he was part of the big recruiting weekend on campus.

Roberts is the first defensive commit for the Huskies for the class of 2022 and the first for new defensive-line coach Rip Rowan. He also is the second defensive lineman in as many years from East High, joining Voi Tunuufi who enrolled in the spring. Previously, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Sam Taimani went from East to the UW.

"At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Roberts physically resembles former Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike," said Trevor Mueller, recruiting analyst for Husky Maven. "He has a burst and motor similar to Onwuzurike."

Roberts takes the spot vacated by Sir Mells, who de-committed and pledged to Oregon, and is thought to be the lead domino in the sequence of commitments over the next few days and weeks.

On the final weekend before the dead period sets in, the Huskies hosted five players who were uncommitted and considered high-priority targets in tight end Ryan Otton from Tumwater, Washington, and the younger brother of the UW's Cade Otton; Texas running back Emeka Megwa, who could be the third rusher from that state to join the Huskies; highly regarded Arizona defensive back Benjamin Morrison, Hawaii linebacker Tevarau Tafiti and Roberts.

In landing Roberts, the Huskies beat out USC, UCLA, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado, Nebraska and Tennessee.

The Huskies likely aren't done on the defensive line. They are pursuing Hero Kanu, a teammate of current Husky Maurice Heims at Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic School in California and, like Heims, a fellow German.