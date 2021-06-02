Scoutlook: A Closer Look at Husky OL Commit Mark Nabou

The Washington Huskies received a commitment from offensive lineman Mark Nabou. The 311 pound road grater is the most recent in a line of players to commit to the Huskies out of O’Dea High School.

The expectation at O’Dea is that linemen will punish defenses with a power run game that fits the moniker of Head Coach Jimmy Lake of ‘run the damn ball’.

Size: At 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, Nabou can play offensive guard or tackle.

Speed: Nabou’s foot speed coming around the edge is what makes him such a prospect for the Huskies. He is quick to the edge and moves well in space.

Strength: Mark Nabou knows how to use his body weight to move defenders out of the way. He has a strong lower half that he uses to explode through tacklers and strong arms to push opponents off balance.

Footwork: His feet are always moving. He gets his feet moving downhill and stays low in his hips which gives him leverage on defensive linemen. Nabou has a quick shuffle that will be developed into an elite pass protector.

Football IQ: Mark Nabou has been around some very good offensive line coaches who have taught him the fundamentals of the position. He knows run schemes and how to get to the second level.

Scoutlook: Mark Nabou has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the University of Washington. He moves well and has the frame of a high level offensive linemen. He is a violent blocker that will be ready to run block as soon as he steps on campus. Once he develops his pass protection he will push for a starting spot on the line.

Husky Comparison: Victor Curne