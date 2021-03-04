Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

A Look at Washington's Expanding Recruiting Footprint

Examining how the Huskies are branching out in their pursuit of football talent.
Author:
Publish date:

The University of Washington football coaches make Washington state, Oregon, Hawaii and California traditional recruiting stops each year.

Under Chris Petersen, the Huskies occasionally dipped into Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to sift through those states' top talent.  

More and more, the Huskies have turned to Texas, Arizona, Utah and Nevada for recent talent. 

That's just two time zones.

In signing  15 players for the 2021 recruiting cycle, the Huskies aimed small and missed small, signing 13 of them from Washington, Hawaii and California.

In fact, of the 91 offers sent out by the Huskies, a dozen went out to players outside of the usual recruiting footprint to players in Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC territory — to no success.

They expect that to change. They know what they want and will find a way to get it.

"Washington has always done a great job of identifying the type of players that they feel they can have success with," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven college football recruiting analyst.

The Huskies patiently have done well in pulling top players from Texas, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona. 

It's time to take the next step.

"It takes time to build those relationships, to build pipelines," Mueller said. 

The Huskies are pursuing Tennessee cornerback Myles Pollard, Missouri rush end Samuel M'Pemba, Ohio quarterback Drew Allar and Colorado running back Gavin Sawchuk, hoping to make inroads.

They're selling the program's NFL track record, the UW education and the team atmosphere as reasons to come West.  

All four of those high-profile prospects have stated they will likely use an official visit to check out the Washington campus after online connections were made.  

"One of the benefits of the new way that recruiting is evolving is that a virtual visit can connect the prospects and the schools," Mueller noted. "It's a great way to introduce out-of-state kids to Washington and a pathway to getting them onto campus."

Having no on-campus visits last summer or game-day visits certainly didn't help the Huskies with closing out on any of the distant prospects it previously pursued.

That could change. 

"When on-campus visits are allowed, I expect the Huskies to be able to close on many of the highest priority prospects," Mueller said.  

Byron Murphy, the 2018 Pac-12 title game MVP, has been part of Washington's cornerback excellence over the past decade.
Recruiting

A Look at Washington's Expanding Recruiting Footprint

Alex Froelich will walk-on as a long snapper at the UW.
Recruiting

Huskies Add Walk-on Long Snapper From Pasadena

Yogi Roth
Football

WATCH: Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth Reacts to UW Football Schedule

IMG_2048
Recruiting

Yes Sir, Mells Keeps Piling Up Offers After De-Committing from UW

Nate Roberts takes a shot against Oregon.
Basketball

Huskies' Big Problem is the Bigs — Roberts Needs to Expand Game, Needs Help

Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike are second-round picks in SI mock draft.
Football

After Dismal Draft for UW in 2020, SI Has 3 Huskies in Top 77 This Time

Vita Vea drenches Bucs coach Bruce Arians in the Super Bowl celebration.
Football

Super Bowl Celebration Doesn't Stop for Ex-Husky Vita Vea

Caden Jumper I Just Wanted to be a Running Back
Recruiting

WATCH: Future Husky TE Throws for 2 TDs, Runs for Another