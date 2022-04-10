Skip to main content

Add the UW to Those Pursuing Super Swift Edge Rusher from D.C.

Nyckoles Harbor has 45 football offers and speed to burn.

Nyckoles Harbor is where college football programs set anchor these days, hoping their ship will come in.

This nautically named youngster is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound edge rusher and a freakish 5-star prospect from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., who might be the most compelling recruit for the entire Class of 2023.

On Sunday afternoon, Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington recruiters took note of this and offered Harbor a football scholarship, his 45th overall. He received five others just last Thursday alone. 

While he has a catchy enough name, others have been calling him the second coming of Bo Jackson — which is a good-sized athlete with incredible speed. 

Just 16, Harbor is all of that.

The suggestion has been made that Harbor is such an anomaly as this towering and super swift athlete, he might best be served profiting as a professional track man. He'd be certain to draw huge gatherings wherever he went. 

He went viral last month for his performance at the Under Armour High School Classic track and field competition on the Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, Texas.

Harbor ran the 200-meter dash in a dazzling 20.79 seconds, a personal best and the fourth-fastest indoor time turned in by a high schooler. 

His 100-meter best of 10.31 seconds was also an elite mark for runners his age and .25 seconds off the U.S. Olympics qualifying time.

Harbor talks about competing in both track and football in college, running at the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024 and playing in the NFL.

“I’m a showman, so I like to give people a show,” Harbor told the Washington paper. “That’s what I do.”

For now, he'll leave the UW and those 44 other schools guessing where and how he'll do it.

