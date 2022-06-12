Alabama Running-Back Recruit Reaches 50 Offers

The University of Washington is on this kid's ever-expanding list.

Alvin Henderson is a young running back from Alabama, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound prospect from the tiny town of Elba.

You know the place, it's an hour and a half south of Montgomery, a half hour north of the Florida line.

Henderson is reaching storied Marcus Dupree recruitment levels — where everyone and his brother wants him.

Dupree, of course, was a legendary running back from a small town in Mississippi who ended up at Oklahoma. A book and an ESPN documentary were produced, detailing his experiences.

On Sunday, Henderson posted he has reached the astronomical 50-offer level and showed of his pursuers in an accompanying graphic.

For perspective, college football offers 65 Power 5 schools, though some of the speedster's scholarship proposals fall outside that group.

The University of Washington last week got in line and supplied Henderson with his 43rd offer, one of eight he holds from Pac-12 schools.

All of this is for a Southern running back coming off his high school freshman season and building a reputation that appears to have no bounds.

Curiously, Henderson doesn't have a scholarship offer from home-state Alabama yet, though coach Nick Saban most likely will make that happen when he's good and ready.

Meantime, Henderson will keep checking his phone and mailbox to see who new is interested.

