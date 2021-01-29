Another Sirmon Quarterback Throws His Name into the UW Mix

Jacob Sirmon's cousin becomes a preferred walk-on for the Huskies five weeks after his relative transferred out.

Camden Sirmon badly wants to play quarterback for the University of Washington.

So much that he moved from Washington state to Montana to finish his high school football career.

That he de-committed from walking on at the University of Montana.

That he ignored the fact his cousin, Jacob, left the program five weeks earlier and transferred to Central Michigan.

Camden Sirmon announced on Thursday that he will join the UW as a preferred walk-on and make everything happen.

Anyone want to tell him that he can't pull this off?

Camden Sirmon is the son of John Sirmon, who was a defensive tackle for the University of Idaho in 1989-93.

John Sirmon is the brother of Peter Sirmon, a former University of Oregon linebacker who's now the defensive coordinator at California, and David Sirmon, a linebacker for a Montana national championship team and now a UW business professor.

Camden Sirmon led Missoula's Sentinel High School to Montana's 2A state championship and earned MVP honors.

He threw for 949 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 847 yards and 11 more scores.

He spent his previous seasons playing for Wenatchee High in Wenatchee, Washington, but fled that Central Washington city when high school football was moved to the spring.

At Sentinel High, the 6-foot-1, 197-pounder beat out the returning starter for the job.

This Sirmon had offers of some sort from several small-college teams but decided to walk-on at Montana in late November.

Two months later, he had change of heart and against long odds will see if he can bypass the scholarship guys at some point and play.

Rudy comes to mind.