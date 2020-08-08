As a Recruit, 2022 UW QB Target Cade Klubnik Can See the Whole Field

As a national quarterback recruit, Cade Klubnik shrugs off the increasing attention like he would a blitzing defender.

From Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, he's played just a season for the powerhouse program with two more to go. He's received a lot of scholarship offers but hasn’t been keeping track of what's come his way.

His recruitment is the last thing he wants to talk about.

“I don’t really worry about it,” Klubnik said.

For the record, his first offer came in early January and he currently has 16 on the table.

The most recent one came from the University of Washington. This Texas native hasn't taken any official campus visits but looks forward to taking some trips once COVID-19 subsides. He's not been Seattle before.

“I don't know much about Washington, but I know that they're really good at football,” he said.

Virtual visits are as close as he can get to touring the campus of one of his suitors at the moment. Klubnik hasn't revealed any particular school that interests him, but he knows what he's looking for.

“How successful they have been over the years is definitely a huge factor," Klubnik said. "You spend hundreds of hours every year with coaches and teammates. I have got to like them."

He has grown up with the same teammates his whole life. Together, they won the 6A Division II state championship this past December. It was Westlake's first state title in 23 years.

Klubnik was injured during the state championship game, but he's ready to resume at a high level again as a junior. Texas will begin its season after a month delay to deal with the virus.

“The No.1 thing is to do something Westlake has never done, which is a back-to-back state championships,” he said.

The Westlake team has continued to prepare for the coming season even after sanctioned summer practices were cancelled. The offensive unit meets every morning, works on drills and throws together.

“Our coaches are sending us some play scripts to go through and we're getting it done on our own,” said Klubnik.

He's set goals to improve his game in the coming season, but he doesn't need a big passing numbers increase to satisfy him.

“I don’t care about banking on the stats,” said Klubnik, who expects to take his game up several notches. “I feel like I haven’t proven myself just yet."

While football is a big part of what he does, Klubnik tries to maintain a well-rounded existence. With a laugh, he conceded he would much rather forego a conversation about him and the game.

“Football is a big part of my life, but there is more to life than football,” he said.

While the sport occupies hours of every-day life, he tries to fill in his free time with other activities. Rather Klubnik can be found enjoying the outdoors, often hiking or spending time on the water when he can.

He's also a track athlete in the spring, competing in the triple jump and long jump, and anchoring relay teams.

“I can lead not only with my voice but also by example,” Klubnik said.

He has deep bonds with teammates and friends. He's a member of his school's Young Life Club and he and others meet weekly for bible study.

He reminds himself that football will come and go.

“Friendships and family are what you have left when you step off of the field,” Klubnik said.