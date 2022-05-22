Bay Area Lineman Sets 4 Visits, Giving UW Final Pitch

Hoping to find another game-breaker, the Huskies will give Amos Talalele their best shot.

Amos Talalele is busy over the next four weekends. Don't bother to call or stop by the house. He'll be touring Berkeley, Tucson, Los Angeles and Seattle, in that order, deciding his college football future.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound defensive tackle with nimble feet will give the University of Washington the opportunity to sell him last on June 24 after he's heard final pitches from California, Arizona and USC.

Talalele initially had five schools to consider, but for reasons unexplained publicly he passed on Utah's hospitality.

With this big California lineman learning his football chops at Santa Clara High School in the South Bay Area, the Huskies are hoping he resembles another player they pulled from the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League.

Vita Vea.

Although a different UW coaching staff is in place, these recruiters won't squander the opportunity to make that connection. Vea played for the Huskies from 2015 to 2017 before going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a first-round and the 12th overall selection in the NFL draft. Two years ago, he won a Super Bowl.

Vea's Bucs jersey hangs prominently in the lobby of the Husky football coaching offices.

Amos will hear all of this, that he, too, can make dreams come true, same as that other guy who played in his high school league before him, at a different school in Milpitas.

Under new coach Kalen Deboer, the Huskies haven't received a commitment from a lineman, offensively or defensively, for their 2023 class yet, choosing to lock in a couple of speedy receivers, a running back and a linebacker.

Talalele seemingly would be a good place to begin.

